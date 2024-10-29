donald trump in a pin-striped suit

It is undoubtedly the silly season in American politics. I asked GPT-4o what it thought of Trump’s idea to replace the income tax with tariffs. While I can see the benefit of a national sales tax, which a tax on tariffs would essentially be, it would be highly regressive as a replacement for the income tax. Taxes on consumption are considered good because they encourage saving and investment. Given the level of inequality in our society already, I think it would be better to work on deregulation and keeping the tax rate on capital gains low. Our social fabric is already busting at the seams.

As I have already written, protecting American industries from international competition too much guarantees that they will all become puny weaklings. Targeted protection, such as in technology, makes some sense.

Via GPT-4o: