Martin Armstrong’s post this morning carries historical weight. Unfortunately, I am not sure Trump is not effectively working now for the Cabal and the Neocons, collapsing the world economy for a Hail Mary WWIII attack on Russia and China—beginning with Bibi nuking Iran—to retain unipolar dominance. As Armstrong implies, how Americans’ privacy rights are treated will be a litmus test for whether the control grid is coming down in the US.

Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Bessent says the strategy is “strategic uncertainty.” Who wants that? China offers long-term contracts. Switzerland defects.

Pray for peace1