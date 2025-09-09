YouTube served me up this thought-provoking video, which I can recommend. I have added a mini-bio on Fred Harrison below.

I would add to Mr. Harrison’s remarks that the concentration of wealth (and the love of money) is the source of most of today’s economic and geopolitical problems. He also has some interesting ideas on AI.

Via Gemini 2.5 Flash:

Fred Harrison (born 1944) is a British author, economist, economic commentator, and corporate policy advisor. He is known for his work on land reform and for his economic theories, which include predicting economic crashes based on an 18-year cycle of real estate booms and busts.

Harrison's macroeconomic analysis is inspired by the American political economist Henry George. His work focuses on what he sees as the dangers of relying on land and real estate as primary drivers of economic growth.

He has gained attention for his predictions of economic downturns. His book The Power in the Land (1983) predicted the economic crisis of 1992, and in 1997, he forecasted that a global financial crisis would be triggered by a housing price peak in 2007.

Fred Harrison is a graduate of the Universities of Oxford and London. Specifically, he attended Ruskin College, Oxford, and then University College, Oxford, where he earned a BA (Hons) in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics (which makes him a member of the English ruling class). He also holds an MSc from the University of London.

My paid subscribers receive a monthly update on my machine learning stock market models, which perform exceptionally well in backtests. These models are designed for short-term use, aiming to identify turning points in the stock market. The model below forecasts returns a year into the future, and is currently displaying the highest probability of decline in recent memory.

Pray for peace!