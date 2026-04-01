Forecast: stagflation, rising gold, oil, and interest rates
and a loss of safe haven status for the West for scared international capital seeking a place to park
I ran my Structured Vector Autoregression model on March data, and it painted a picture of stagflation in the year ahead. These numbers should be interpreted as measures of central tendency, not as detailed forecasts. One can infer that there will be some fiscal stimulus applied during the coming year.
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.61%
12-Month: 3.75%
Change: +0.14pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.71pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -5.19% to 12.70%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.24%
12-Month: 4.39%
Change: +0.15pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±8.01pp
RMSE: ±9.38pp
Likely Range: -4.99% to 13.77%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.63pp
Forecast Spread: 0.64pp
Change: +0.01pp (steepening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $22,638.1B
12-Month: $23,391.7B
Annual Growth Rate: +3.33%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$3729B
MAPE: ±5.48%
Likely Range: $18,464B to $28,320B
Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.33%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 328.33
12-Month: 341.22
Inflation Rate: 3.92% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±16.83 points
MAPE: ±1.71% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 321.69 to 360.74
Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.92%) - above Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.50%
12-Month: 80.90%
Change: +0.40pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±0.98pp
MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 77.80% to 84.00%
Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.40pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.90% indicates robust employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 6,528.52
12-Month: 7,056.74
Nominal Return: +8.09% annually
Real Return: +4.17% annually (after 3.92% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±4097 points
MAPE: ±25.51%
Likely Range: 1,494 to 12,620
Interpretation: ✅ Solid real returns - beating inflation with healthy margin.
Equity Risk Premium: +3.70% (Expected stock return 8.09% vs 10-year yield 4.39%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 99.87
12-Month: 99.11
Return: -0.76% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±5.63 points
MAPE: ±1.65%
Likely Range: 92.24 to 105.97
Interpretation: 📉 Dollar weakening - modest depreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for exports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,703.60
12-Month: $5,063.31
Return: +7.65% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1364
MAPE: ±17.48%
Likely Range: $2,606 to $7,520
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +7.65%
Inflation: +3.92%
Real gold return: +3.72% ✅ Excellent hedge - significantly outpacing inflation.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $100.74
12-Month: $112.50
Return: +11.67% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$58.99
MAPE: ±24.52%
Likely Range: $32.48 to $192.52
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +11.67%
Inflation: +3.92%
Real oil return: +7.75% ⚠️ Rising energy costs - potential inflationary pressure.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 4.17% real return forecast
Gold: Strong inflation hedge, outpacing CPI by 3.72pp
Oil: Rising sharply (+11.67%), potential inflation risk
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.39% vs 3.92% inflation)
“Inside China Business” confirms that the flight-to-quality-in-wartime is not working in the West's favor this time.
Pray for peace!