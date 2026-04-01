I ran my Structured Vector Autoregression model on March data, and it painted a picture of stagflation in the year ahead. These numbers should be interpreted as measures of central tendency, not as detailed forecasts. One can infer that there will be some fiscal stimulus applied during the coming year.

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.61%

12-Month: 3.75%

Change: +0.14pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.71pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -5.19% to 12.70%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.24%

12-Month: 4.39%

Change: +0.15pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±8.01pp

RMSE: ±9.38pp

Likely Range: -4.99% to 13.77%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.63pp

Forecast Spread: 0.64pp

Change: +0.01pp (steepening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $22,638.1B

12-Month: $23,391.7B

Annual Growth Rate: +3.33%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$3729B

MAPE: ±5.48%

Likely Range: $18,464B to $28,320B

Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.33%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 328.33

12-Month: 341.22

Inflation Rate: 3.92% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±16.83 points

MAPE: ±1.71% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 321.69 to 360.74

Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.92%) - above Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.50%

12-Month: 80.90%

Change: +0.40pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±0.98pp

MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 77.80% to 84.00%

Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.40pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.90% indicates robust employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 6,528.52

12-Month: 7,056.74

Nominal Return: +8.09% annually

Real Return: +4.17% annually (after 3.92% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±4097 points

MAPE: ±25.51%

Likely Range: 1,494 to 12,620

Interpretation: ✅ Solid real returns - beating inflation with healthy margin.

Equity Risk Premium: +3.70% (Expected stock return 8.09% vs 10-year yield 4.39%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 99.87

12-Month: 99.11

Return: -0.76% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±5.63 points

MAPE: ±1.65%

Likely Range: 92.24 to 105.97

Interpretation: 📉 Dollar weakening - modest depreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for exports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,703.60

12-Month: $5,063.31

Return: +7.65% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1364

MAPE: ±17.48%

Likely Range: $2,606 to $7,520

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +7.65%

Inflation: +3.92%

Real gold return: +3.72% ✅ Excellent hedge - significantly outpacing inflation.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $100.74

12-Month: $112.50

Return: +11.67% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$58.99

MAPE: ±24.52%

Likely Range: $32.48 to $192.52

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +11.67%

Inflation: +3.92%

Real oil return: +7.75% ⚠️ Rising energy costs - potential inflationary pressure.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 4.17% real return forecast

Gold: Strong inflation hedge, outpacing CPI by 3.72pp

Oil: Rising sharply (+11.67%), potential inflation risk

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.39% vs 3.92% inflation)

“Inside China Business” confirms that the flight-to-quality-in-wartime is not working in the West's favor this time.

Pray for peace!