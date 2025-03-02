There is so much going on that I will not post any geopolitical stuff today—I am taking the day off—but I will refer you to two new books I have posted on Amazon. One is free, and the other is cheap. Click on the images to go to the books. Amazon is algorithm-driven, like everything else, so please leave a review if you like either one.

Free until Thursday:

Abraham’s Journey is a modern novelization of Abraham’s life story. I wanted to try to understand what his consciousness would have been like ~1800 BC. Comments are welcome!

Meanwhile, as always, pray for peace! War fever is spreading among Western leaders, including our own!