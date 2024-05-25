Blind man’s bluff.

Russian doctrine has always been “no nukes unless fired upon,” but this may make them reconsider first use.

See also Yahoo News, “Strike On Russian Strategic Early Warning Radar Site Is A Big Deal.”

Via halturnerradioshow.com:

*** FLASH *** URGENT*** Russia Early-Warning (Nuclear) Missile Radar ATTACKED

Hal Turner World May 24, 2024 Hits: 37736

One of Russia's absolutely key over-the-horizon, nuclear-early-warning radar sites has been hit by drone attack, BLINDING Russia from missiles launched at them from . . . the Middle East.

The 818th Separate Radio-Technical Unit at the Armavir Radar Station located in Krasnodar Krai, Russia is now knocked-out. Here are images of the two gigantic radar buildings at that radar site (Click on image TWICE to fully enlarge):

The map below shows where this particular station is:

Normally, the entire Russia early-warning radar system provides the coverage seen in the graphic below:

With the damage to the two radar stations at the Armavir Radar Station, there is now a GAPING HOLE in Russia's early-warning system against nuclear attack.

Russia is now a sitting Duck for a nuclear first strike, not only against their Strategic Nuclear missile silos, but also against all the major population centers inside Russia.

Submarine launched nukes from the far eastern Mediterranean Sea, land-launched or even air-launched missiles from Turkey, from ISRAEL, Sub-launched missiles from the Red Sea, ALL can no longer be detected by Russia.

The coverage map below is highlighted below to show the unimaginable scope of the GAPING HOLES.

Of course, this is being credited to Ukraine, but the radar stations that were hit DO NOT COVER UKRAINE. Clearly, this hit was concocted by the US/EU and NATO; they are the ONLY entities that benefit from this. (Correction: There is another beneficiary . . . Israel . . . can now launch ballistic or nuclear missiles at Iran, and Russia will not be able to warn Iran.)

Why would we do this? Unless . . . . we're planning a nuclear first-strike upon Russia!

Worse Danger Now Than the "Cuban Missile Crisis"

Today's attack opens the door for a full, complete, and absolute DECAPITATION ATTACK upon Russia. We can now hit ALL their strategic missile silos and take out ALL of their national government and they wouldn't even know the missiles had been launched until it was too late.

How long will the Russians wait - with themselves completely vulnerable-- before they have to decide to "Use them or Lose them?" We may have just FORCED the Russians to launch a nuclear first-strike.

By any realistic measurement, this is now an "Existential Threat to the existence of Russia." We could literally be like the song "On the Eve of Destruction!"

Notice too, this was done on the big "Memorial Day" holiday weekend here in the U.S. Many Americans are traveling to the beach, to the mountains, away from home, away from all their money and preps.

BASIC INFO ABOUT ARMAVIR RADAR STATION

Armavir Radar Station is an early warning radar station near Armavir in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. It is a key part of the Russian early warning system against missile attack and is run by the Russian Space Forces. There are two radars here - one faces south west and one south east. They provide radar coverage of the Middle East. The satellite image below shows the station from above:

The station is located on the former Baronovsky Airfield 3 kilometres (1.9 mi) south west of the village of Glubokiy and 12 kilometres (7.5 mi) south west of Armavir.

The station was described as starting to operate at the end of 2006 and then entering "experimental combat mode" in 2008.

On the day in 2009 that Russia lost coverage from radars in Ukraine it was announced that it had "begun operations".

In May 2012 it was announced that it would go on combat duty before the end of 2012. In December 2012 it was announced it will be in the first quarter of 2013.

On 6 June 2013 it was commissioned by order of the President Vladimir Putin visiting the Central Command Post of the Russian Armed Forces. There is a planned second segment, which will overlap zone of the Gabala radar station lost in Ukraine.

2013 ballistic launch in Mediterranean

On 3 September 2013 Armavir detected two US/Israeli ballistic test launches in the Mediterranean towards Syria.

Now, they can't detect those anymore. Or our missile subs launching from the eastern Med, the Red Sea, The Gulf of Oman, or even south of the Horn of Africa off Somalia. Russia are now sitting Ducks.

Hal Turner Snap Remarks

I earnestly hope you have taken my long urged advice to have Emergency food, water, medicine, a generator, fuel for it, communications gear like CB or HAM, and all the little emergency things you need like flashlights, batteries, portable radio with spare batteries, FIRST-AID KIT, gas grill or spare charcoal and lighter fluid, a manual can opener, and so on. Looks to me like time is up.