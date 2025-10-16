Via Hal Turner World:

FLASH: Tomahawks to Ukraine - APPROVED

Hal Turner World October 15, 2025 Hits: 15956

NATO has approved the proposal to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move expected to enhance Kyiv’s long-range strike capabilities.

A senior Alliance official confirmed the reports, describing the missiles as a “complement” to Ukraine’s existing arsenal, not a decisive shift in the war.



Tomahawks, capable of striking targets over 1,500 kilometers away, would allow Ukraine to reach deep into Russian territory.



Military analysts say this could disrupt supply lines, command centers, and airbases far from the front lines.