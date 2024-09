Free on Amazon this week.

Part of my ongoing effort to renounce Satan and the Satanic fear that has crept into the world, including into my mind at times.

In the name of Jesus Christ, I say: Get thee back, Satan! Thee has no power over me!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DF87PFBY

Positive reviews are welcome; they make a difference to the algorithm.

Pray for peace! No fear!