Mike Adams' article below is the first I’ve heard of this. Trump is apparently proposing a classic debt restructuring: swapping 50-year bonds for foreign holdings of short-term and intermediate-term Treasuries. Will the debt-holders agree to this, or will Trump just do it?

But at what interest rate? Here’s today’s Treasury yield curve with the month-ago for comparison:

The threatening global recession may bring long rates down, but the yield curve is almost entirely positively sloped. But first, a look at current interest expense as a percentage of GDP shows that we have been in this territory before in the 1980s, and we worked our way out of it.

What would a debt restructuring look like? Here’s an example assuming the debt is restructured at a 2 percent higher rate:

Consider a US treasury note with three year maturity off at a yield to maturity of 4.6%. If this Debt were to be financed into a 50 year maturity debt instrument at a 6.6% rate what would the payments be. Calculate the interest plus principle payment for each alternative. What would the cash flows be in the first five years?

To compare a U.S. Treasury note with a 3-year maturity at a 4.6% yield to a hypothetical 50-year maturity debt instrument at a 6.6% yield, we'll calculate the interest and principal payments for each, as well as the cash flows in the first five years. Assumptions: Face Value: $1,000

Coupon Payments: Annually

Compounding: Annually 3-Year Treasury Note at 4.6% Yield: Annual Coupon Payment: $1,000 * 4.6% = $46

Total Interest Over 3 Years: $46 * 3 = $138

Principal Repayment at Maturity: $1,000

Total Payments Received: $138 (interest) + $1,000 (principal) = $1,138 Cash Flows Over 3 Years: Year 1: $46

Year 2: $46

Year 3: $46 (interest) + $1,000 (principal) = $1,046 50-Year Debt Instrument at 6.6% Yield: Annual Coupon Payment: $1,000 * 6.6% = $66

Total Interest Over 50 Years: $66 * 50 = $3,300

Principal Repayment at Maturity: $1,000

Total Payments Received: $3,300 (interest) + $1,000 (principal) = $4,300 Cash Flows Over the First 5 Years: Year 1: $66

Year 2: $66

Year 3: $66

Year 4: $66

Year 5: $66 Summary: 3-Year Note: Total of $1,138 received over 3 years.

50-Year Instrument: Total of $4,300 received over 50 years. The 50-year instrument provides higher total payments due to its longer duration and higher yield. However, the present value of these payments should be considered, as receiving payments further in the future reduces their current value. Additionally, longer maturities expose investors to greater interest rate risk and inflation uncertainty. Note: These calculations assume that the bonds are held to maturity and that coupon payments are not reinvested. In practice, reinvestment of coupon payments can significantly affect the total return on investment.

Note the reduction in near-term cash outflows: from $1046 for principal + interest on the 3-year note, not counting a necessary refinancing, to $336 dollar on the 50-year bond at a higher interest rate.

Here’s ChatGPT’s view on such a debt restructuring:

When I asked DeepSeek if China would accept such a restructuring, I thought I was talking about what the Chinese government has been doing recently, which has been offering 50-year maturity bonds.

China has already taken significant steps toward restructuring its debt, including the issuance of ultra-long-term treasury bonds, such as 50-year maturities, as part of its broader fiscal strategy. This approach aligns with the government's efforts to address local government debt pressures, enhance fiscal sustainability, and support long-term economic growth. Below is a detailed analysis of China's current stance and actions regarding debt restructuring, particularly the shift toward longer maturities: 1. Issuance of 50-Year Ultra-Long Treasury Bonds China has actively issued 50-year ultra-long special treasury bonds as part of its proactive fiscal policy. For example, in June 2024, the Ministry of Finance issued the first batch of 50-year ultra-long special treasury bonds worth 35 billion yuan ($4.82 billion) with an interest rate of 2.53% 613.

These bonds are designed to provide stable, long-term financial support for major national strategies, such as infrastructure development and technological innovation, while also improving the balance of supply and demand in the bond market 613. 2. Debt Restructuring to Address Local Government Debt China's debt restructuring efforts include replacing short-term, high-interest hidden debts with longer-term, lower-interest government bonds. This strategy aims to reduce the repayment burden on local governments and free up fiscal resources for economic development and public services 4810.

The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to raise the local government debt ceiling by 6 trillion yuan ($822 billion) over three years, enabling the replacement of hidden debts with more transparent and manageable bonds 810. 3. Benefits of Longer Maturities Extending debt maturities helps alleviate immediate fiscal pressures on local governments by reducing annual repayment obligations and interest costs. For instance, the debt swap program is expected to save local governments approximately 600 billion yuan in interest expenses over five years 810.

Longer maturities also provide local governments with more fiscal space to invest in infrastructure, industrial upgrading, and social welfare programs, thereby supporting economic growth and stability 810. 4. Market and Policy Response The issuance of ultra-long bonds has been well-received by investors, indicating strong market confidence in China's fiscal policies. The oversubscription of these bonds reflects their attractiveness as a stable investment option 613.

Economists and policymakers view this approach as a critical step toward sustainable debt management, emphasizing the need for structural reforms to complement these measures and ensure long-term fiscal health 1014. 5. Future Outlook China plans to continue issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds in the coming years, signaling a commitment to maintaining fiscal stability and supporting high-quality economic development 613.

The government's focus on proactive fiscal policies, including debt restructuring and increased bond issuance, underscores its determination to address both immediate financial challenges and long-term economic goals 1214. Conclusion China has already embraced the restructuring of short-term and intermediate-term debt into longer maturities, particularly through the issuance of 50-year ultra-long treasury bonds. This strategy is a cornerstone of its efforts to manage local government debt, reduce fiscal risks, and support sustainable economic growth. The government's proactive approach, combined with market confidence and structural reforms, positions China to effectively navigate its debt challenges while fostering long-term development.

As of the latest data, the 30-year expected inflation rate is approximately 2.1%, a 4.5 percent real return ignoring currency risk, so the hypothetical deal above might be a very good one for China.

Here is what DeepSeek said about China’s potential willingness to accept a US debt restructuring:

Based on the search results, there is no direct evidence that China has been formally proposed or is considering restructuring its holdings of short-term and intermediate-term US Treasury debt into 50-year maturities. However, China's recent actions and strategies regarding its US debt holdings and broader fiscal policies provide some insights into how it might respond to such a proposal. 1. China's Current Strategy on US Debt Holdings China has been gradually reducing its holdings of US Treasury bonds since 2022, with its holdings falling to $767.4 billion as of March 2025, the lowest level since 2009 15. This reduction is part of a broader effort to diversify its foreign exchange reserves and reduce exposure to US debt risks, particularly as the US faces rising debt sustainability concerns and fluctuating bond yields 815.

China has also been increasing its holdings of other assets, such as gold and agency bonds, to optimize its foreign reserve portfolio and enhance stability 1015. 2. China's Preference for Long-Term Stability China has shown a preference for long-term fiscal stability, as evidenced by its issuance of 50-year ultra-long special treasury bonds domestically to support major national projects and stabilize its economy 3. This indicates a willingness to engage in long-term financial instruments when they align with its strategic goals.

However, China's focus on reducing US debt exposure suggests it may be cautious about increasing its holdings of long-term US Treasury bonds, especially given the risks associated with the US debt trajectory and geopolitical tensions 815. 3. Geopolitical and Economic Considerations China's relationship with the US remains strained, particularly with the potential for further trade tensions under a second Trump administration 35. This could make China hesitant to commit to long-term US debt instruments, as it seeks to minimize vulnerabilities to US policy shifts.

Additionally, China has been critical of the US debt situation and has expressed concerns about the sustainability of US fiscal policies, which could further discourage it from accepting a restructuring into 50-year maturities 815. 4. Potential Response to a Restructuring Proposal If such a proposal were made, China might consider it only if it includes favorable terms, such as higher yields or guarantees to mitigate risks associated with long-term US debt. However, given its current strategy of reducing US debt exposure, China is more likely to continue diversifying its reserves rather than locking into long-term US obligations 1015.

China might also use such negotiations as leverage to address broader geopolitical or trade issues with the US, but this would depend on the broader context of US-China relations at the time 513. Conclusion While China has demonstrated a capacity for long-term financial planning through its domestic issuance of 50-year bonds, its current strategy of reducing US debt holdings and diversifying its reserves suggests it would be cautious about accepting a restructuring of short-term and intermediate-term US Treasury debt into 50-year maturities. Any such decision would likely depend on the specific terms of the proposal, the state of US-China relations, and China's broader fiscal and geopolitical priorities.

Let’s hope China will make a deal to keep the peace!

Pray for peace!