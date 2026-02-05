Federal deficit is draining liquidity; yuan challenges USD
"Druckenmiller" danger signals: watch for the Treasury 10-year yield > 5%; KRE (regional banks ETF) crashes; HYG-AGG (high yield - investment grade) yield spread >6%
I don’t know if this is actually Druckenmiller, but it is worth watching.
World War III is being fought in the currency markets. China is doing business with most of the world, who are using the yuan to buy Chinese goods that they can’t get anywhere else at the price.
And isn’t it interesting that the unemployment rate report has been delayed.
Pray for peace!