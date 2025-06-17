As I’ve mentioned, I don’t typically cover health issues because I’m not an expert in the field, and they’re well-covered elsewhere. I checked: Our World in Data does age-adjust its excess death rate estimates.

The plandemic was the Cabal’s opening salvo against the people of the world, intended to weaken them for the final clamp-down, now in progress.

The genius of the mRNA shots was that they were toxic in so many different ways, and over time, that establishing causality becomes difficult, when Big Pharma controls what gets published in mainstream journals.

But progress is being made. Here is the result of deep research in PubMed on the adverse effects of the mRNA shots:

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Safety Concerns: Comprehensive Scientific Literature Review

The peer-reviewed scientific literature from 2021-2025 documents multiple categories of adverse events and safety concerns associated with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (BNT162b2/Pfizer-BioNTech and mRNA-1273/Moderna). While regulatory agencies maintain that benefits outweigh risks, substantial evidence exists documenting serious adverse events, manufacturing quality issues, and safety signals that warrant continued investigation and monitoring. Notable research includes autoimmune disease investigations, immune suppression studies, and comprehensive safety assessments.

Cardiac complications dominate serious adverse event reports

Myocarditis and pericarditis represent the most well-documented and serious adverse events associated with mRNA vaccines. The Nordic Cohort Study analyzing 23+ million residents (PMID: 35442390) demonstrated clear increased risk, particularly in young males aged 16-24 years after the second dose. Risk rates varied significantly by vaccine type, with mRNA-1273 showing higher rates than BNT162b2.

The Italian surveillance study (PMID: 35900992) confirmed increased risk within 7 days post-vaccination through self-controlled case series analysis. US military data (PMID: 34185045) documented 23 previously healthy male patients with median age 25 years developing myocarditis, with 20/23 cases occurring after the second dose. The Israeli healthcare system study (PMID: 34614329) reported incidence rates of 10.69 per 100,000 persons in the highest-risk demographic of males aged 16-29 years.

Sudden cardiac death and fatal outcomes have been documented in autopsy studies, though causality remains debated. The systematic review by Hulscher et al. (PMID: 38221509) analyzed 28 autopsy cases with mean age of death 44.4 years and mean time from vaccination to death of 6.2 days. Korean autopsy findings (PMID: 34664804) documented isolated atrial myocarditis in a 22-year-old male who died 5 days after first BNT162b2 dose. However, the Oregon death certificate analysis (PMID: 38602888) found no causal attribution to vaccination in 1,292 deaths among persons aged 16-30.

Thrombotic events occur across multiple organ systems

Thrombotic complications represent the second major category of serious adverse events. Systematic reviews identified thrombosis as 80.8% of complications with BNT162b2 and stroke as 39.9% of complications with mRNA-1273, with average onset 4.8-5.6 days post-vaccination. Deep vein thrombosis, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism have been documented in multiple case series.

The comprehensive VAERS analysis identified 105,214 neurological adverse events from 306+ million doses (0.03% incidence), with cerebral venous thrombosis occurring in less than 1 per 1,000,000 doses. While most severe thrombotic events like vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) are primarily associated with adenoviral vector vaccines, rare cases have been reported with mRNA vaccines.

Autoimmune reactions span multiple organ systems

New-onset autoimmune diseases have been extensively documented following mRNA vaccination. The comprehensive review by Guo et al. (PMC) (PMID: 37075917) identified autoimmune glomerulonephritis, rheumatic diseases, and hepatitis, with proposed mechanisms including molecular mimicry, bystander activation, and adjuvant effects. Chen et al. (PMID: 34957554) documented immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, autoimmune liver diseases, Guillain-Barré syndrome, IgA nephropathy, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

The systematic review by Rodríguez et al. (PMC) (PMID: 36041291) analyzed 464 studies encompassing 928 cases, showing 53.6% female predominance with median age 48 years and median symptom onset 8 days post-vaccination. The most common conditions were immune thrombocytopenia, myocarditis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Herpes virus reactivation has emerged as a significant immunological concern. The systematic review by Shafiee et al. (PMID: 37559096) of 80 articles documented possible association between vaccination and VZV/HSV reactivation, predominantly with mRNA vaccines. Korean national database studies showed statistically significant increased herpes zoster risk post-mRNA vaccination, though absolute risks remained low.

Manufacturing quality control reveals serious contamination issues

DNA contamination levels significantly exceeding regulatory limits have been documented by multiple independent laboratories. König & Kirchner (PMID: 38804335) used fluorescence spectroscopy to measure DNA contamination in BNT162b2, finding levels 360-534 times higher than the 10 ng/dose regulatory limit (3,600-5,340 ng DNA per dose). They criticized the manufacturer's qPCR method as inadequate, targeting less than 1% of the original DNA template.

The preprint by McKernan et al. reported DNA contamination exceeding both EMA (330 ng/mg) and FDA (10 ng/dose) limits using multiple analytical methods including Illumina sequencing, qPCR, and fluorometry. RNA:DNA ratios of 43:1 to 161:1 were found, while EMA requires 3030:1. However, this study used expired vials of unknown provenance and has not undergone peer review.

Batch variability in safety profiles has been documented through pharmacovigilance analysis. Schmeling et al. (PMID: 36997290) identified significant batch-dependent heterogeneity in suspected adverse events, with early commercial batches showing higher rates, suggesting manufacturing variability in early production. This finding was confirmed in follow-up Denmark-Sweden comparison studies.

Neurological complications affect multiple demographic groups

Guillain-Barré syndrome shows clear risk signals, particularly with adenoviral vaccines (2.4-fold increased risk), while mRNA vaccines showed no statistically significant increased risk in French population studies. Bell's palsy demonstrated increased incidence rates in Hong Kong studies, with BNT162b2 showing 42.8 per 100,000 person-years and additional 2.0 cases per 100,000 vaccinated persons.

The systematic review by Garg and Paliwal (PMID: 34719776) documented 13,809 patients with neurological manifestations, including Bell's palsy (35.7%), cerebrovascular events (17.47%), Guillain-Barré syndrome (6.28%), and CNS demyelination (1.86%). However, temporal association does not establish causality, and neurological events after SARS-CoV-2 infection were up to 617-fold higher than after vaccination.

Reproductive health impacts remain minimal but require monitoring

Fertility effects appear limited based on current evidence. Meta-analyses showed no significant differences in sperm progressive motility, concentration, biochemical pregnancy rates, or clinical pregnancy rates. However, some studies suggested potential short-term effects within 60 days post-vaccination that require further investigation.

Multiple IVF studies generally showed no adverse effects on oocyte quality, embryo development, or pregnancy rates, though surveillance of reproductive outcomes continues across multiple research centers.

Risk stratification reveals vulnerable populations

Young males consistently demonstrate highest risk for cardiac complications, particularly myocarditis and pericarditis. Risk is highest after the second dose and within 7 days of vaccination. Athletes have been specifically studied, with no confirmed cardiac complications reported, though small decreases in maximal oxygen consumption were noted after booster doses.

Immunocompromised patients show lower seroconversion rates but similar adverse event profiles to immunocompetent individuals, with generally milder reactions due to dampened immune response (narrative review). Pregnant women demonstrate injection-site pain more frequently but headache, myalgia, chills, and fever less frequently than non-pregnant women, with pregnancy loss rates within expected background ranges.

Additional immune system research documents concerning patterns

Innate immune suppression has been documented through multiple mechanistic studies. Seneff & Nigh's comprehensive analysis (PMC) published in Food and Chemical Toxicology (PMID: 35436552) examined G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and microRNA roles in immune suppression. The research proposed mechanisms including interferon suppression, class switch recombination impairment, and cancer surveillance dysfunction. Additional immune response studies have documented concerning immunological patterns requiring further investigation.

Autoimmune disease emergence continues to be documented across multiple organ systems. New-onset autoimmune phenomena research has identified patterns of molecular mimicry and bystander activation. Comprehensive autoimmune reviews document the temporal relationships and proposed mechanisms underlying these concerning developments.

Critical limitations and ongoing research needs

Causality assessment remains challenging across all adverse event categories, as temporal association does not establish causation. Passive surveillance systems may under-report mild events while potentially over-representing serious events. Long-term follow-up data remains limited, particularly for cardiac complications and autoimmune reactions.

Manufacturing quality assessments face methodological disputes between independent laboratories and regulatory agencies, with ongoing debates over appropriate analytical techniques for DNA contamination measurement. The adequacy of current quality control protocols for this novel vaccine platform requires standardization and independent verification.

Conclusion

The peer-reviewed literature documents substantive safety concerns across multiple organ systems and demographic groups following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. While regulatory agencies maintain that benefits outweigh risks, the documented adverse events—particularly cardiac complications in young males, manufacturing quality issues, and autoimmune reactions—represent significant public health concerns requiring continued surveillance, research, and transparent reporting. The scientific community continues to investigate mechanisms of injury, risk factors for adverse events, and optimal strategies for monitoring and managing vaccine-associated complications.