Evidence: The WEF Great Reset as Emulation of Chinese Communist Party Control Systems
never forget the Plandemic was meant to be the kickoff for the Great Reset. I asked Claude to look into this
This is a review session. It is clear that Western elites have salivated over China’s economic miracle for over a decade and still desperately want to emulate it. I will restate my working hypothesis: the Great Reset was originally planned as a cooperative effort of the CCP and WEF to impose world techno-feudalism, but about halfway through the Western Neocons decided the demographic weaknesses of Russia and China were simply too enticing to pass up, and they decided to take down Russia and China with an Armageddon in the Middle East (which also serves the Greater Israel project), and a seafaring embargo of China’s oil, underway now as tankers of the “shadow fleet” are consider fair game by Trump’s pirates. However, the Trump team’s plan for a North and South American “Fortress of Solitude” will fail, as China’s economic manufacturing dominance guarantees it will win WWIII, whether it remains economic or goes kinetic. Plaudits to Claude, who assembled a nifty summary of the parallels between the Great Reset and China’s techno-feudalism. It is likely that the probably heavily CCP-financed Democratic Party was trying to impose the Great Reset in 2020—complete with our own Antifa-produced mini-Cultural Revolution—but the Neocon MIC decided they were going to go for the kill, and needed Trump in office to do it.
Executive Summary
This document presents evidence that the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset proposals bear substantial parallels to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) system of centralized control through digital currency, social credit mechanisms, and comprehensive surveillance. The evidence includes:
Direct praise by WEF founder Klaus Schwab of China’s model as “a role model for many countries”
Structural parallels between China’s social credit system and WEF-promoted ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) scoring
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are designed with programmable features enabling transaction control
Stakeholder capitalism as a framework for corporate behavioral control, similar to China’s corporate social credit system
Surveillance infrastructure enabling comprehensive monitoring and compliance enforcement
1. Klaus Schwab’s Explicit Praise of China’s System
1.1 China as a “Role Model”
In November 2022, WEF founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab declared on Chinese state television (CGTN):
“I think it’s a role model for many countries... I think we should be very careful in imposing systems, but the Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries.”
Source: Fox News, “World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab declares on Chinese state TV: ‘China is a model for many nations’” (November 24, 2022)
Schwab made these statements during an interview discussing a “systemic transformation of the world,” expressing respect for China’s “tremendous” achievements while not elaborating on which specific aspects of the Chinese model appealed to him.
Additional Sources:
Independent Institute, “Klaus Schwab Proclaims China a ‘Role Model’ for Many Nations” (December 1, 2022)
Slay News, “WEF’s Klaus Schwab: Chinese Communist Party Is a ‘Role Model’” (November 24, 2022)
1.2 WEF Partnership with China
In May 2017, the WEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to collaborate on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Schwab stated:
“This initiative respects the differences between countries and their various paths for development, not imposing a specific plan or ideological framework, but seeking to create common ground for cooperation and mutual benefit.”
Source: WEF Press Release, “One Belt One Road: An Inclusive, Multistakeholder Model for Global Development” (May 14, 2017)
In 2017, Schwab praised China at the Summer Davos Forum:
“China is demonstrating to the world its stronger power to lead the fourth industrial revolution, that is entrepreneurship and mass innovation.”
Source: Chinese Government Website, “WEF chairman praises China’s efforts in innovation” (June 29, 2017)
1.3 Xi Jinping at Davos
In January 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping was selected by Schwab to give the opening address at the WEF’s virtual Davos summit. Schwab introduced Xi with high praise for China’s “many initiatives” undertaken “in the spirit of creating a world where all actors assume a responsible and responsive role.”
Source: Global Times, “Bring the World Economic Forum to China — Klaus Schwab on China’s Development” (August 2021)
2. China’s Social Credit System: The Model
2.1 System Overview
China’s Social Credit System (SCS), announced in 2014, is a comprehensive digital surveillance and control mechanism that:
Monitors individuals, businesses, and government organizations
Assigns scores based on financial behavior, legal compliance, and social conduct
Delivers rewards (preferential treatment) for high scores
Imposes punishments (restricted access, public shaming) for low scores
Key Features:
Real-time data collection from multiple sources
Automated scoring algorithms
Integration with financial systems
Control over access to services, travel, employment
Sources:
Bertelsmann Stiftung, “China’s Social Credit System” (2018)
Wikipedia, “Social Credit System” (Updated 2026)
2.2 China’s Digital Yuan (CBDC) Integration
China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (Digital Yuan/e-CNY) is being integrated with the social credit system to create unprecedented control mechanisms:
“The system will enable the CCP to exercise greater control over private transactions, as well as to wield punitive power over Chinese citizens in tandem with the social credit system... The PBOC [People’s Bank of China] will become a possessor of a significant data trove... will likely be able to cut off access to DCEP funds in order to punish or coerce any user.”
Source: Center for a New American Security (CNAS), “China’s Digital Currency” (February 2021)
Key Capabilities:
Real-time surveillance of all transactions
Ability to freeze or restrict individual accounts
Integration with biometric data and facial recognition
Programmable money with embedded policy restrictions
Additional Sources:
Sociable.co, “China’s Digital Currency Will Help CCP Punish or Coerce Citizens with Social Credit System” (February 1, 2021)
Washington Post, “Opinion: China’s push for digital yuan should make the world nervous” (March 2, 2021)
Daily Caller, “Currency Competition In The Digital Age” (December 26, 2025)
3. The WEF Great Reset: Core Components
3.1 Official Great Reset Framework
Launched in June 2020 by Klaus Schwab, the Great Reset was presented as a response to COVID-19 with three core components:
Stakeholder Economy: Creating conditions for stakeholder capitalism with new fiscal and regulatory policies
Resilient, Equitable, Sustainable Systems: Using ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) metrics to guide investment
Fourth Industrial Revolution: Harnessing digital technologies for “public good”
Schwab’s quote:
“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” [EM: I didn’t ask Claude to to into the transhumanist aspects here]
Sources:
Wikipedia, “Great Reset” (Updated 2026)
WEF, “Central Bank Digital Currency? How money could be redesigned”
Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)
3.2 Digital Identity Systems
Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, told the WEF in April 2021:
“Our goal is to enable all life situations with this digital ID... People have no choice but to trust technology.”
The WEF’s 2018 Digital Identity Insight Report states:
“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”
Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)
3.3 Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
The WEF actively promotes CBDCs with programmable features. In June 2023, Cornell University’s Eswar Prasad told a WEF conference:
“You could have... a potentially better — or some people might say a darker world — where the government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable like say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography, or something of the sort.”
Source: Sociable.co, “CBDC Will Hopefully Replace Cash, ‘Be 100% Digital’: WEF Panel” (April 29, 2024)
At the same WEF event, Bahrain’s Central Bank Governor Khalid Humaidan stated:
“It’s going to be a digital form of the cash, and at some point in time hopefully we will be able to be one hundred percent digital.”
He added that COVID made the digital transformation “necessary” and there was “very little resistance.”
Source: Sociable.co, “CBDC Will Hopefully Replace Cash, ‘Be 100% Digital’: WEF Panel” (April 29, 2024)
3.4 “You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy”
The WEF’s vision includes a fundamental restructuring where:
“According to the World Economic Forum own words people will own nothing and be happy. A central bank digital currency will be easy to distribute for social programs, easy to tax, inflate and of course confiscate.”
Sources:
NYU Insight, “Bitcoin and the Great Reset?” (January 27, 2022)
Midas Gold Group, “The Great Reset Will Change Money as We Know It Today” (June 3, 2022)
4. ESG Scores: Western Social Credit System
4.1 Structural Parallels
Justin Haskins, Director of the Socialism Research Center at the Heartland Institute, directly compared ESG scores to China’s social credit system:
“The point of it is to transform all of society, not just to transform what happens inside the walls of some big corporation... If you want to transform society through a social credit scoring system, you can do a lot of that through corporations and banks and financial institutions and Wall Street, but at some point, you probably are going to have to apply that to individuals as well.”
Source: Fox Business, “ESG scores similar to China’s social credit system, designed to transform society” (May 18, 2022)
4.2 Klaus Schwab on ESG and Stakeholder Capitalism
In 2019, Schwab wrote:
“’Stakeholder capitalism,’ a model I first proposed a half-century ago, positions private corporations as trustees of society, and is clearly the best response to today’s social and environmental challenges... We should seize this moment to ensure that stakeholder capitalism remains the new dominant model.”
He explicitly stated that ESG scores are necessary for stakeholder capitalism.
Source: The Thinking Conservative, “Why Does World Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwab Say China Is a ‘Model’ for Many Countries?” (August 19, 2024)
4.3 China’s Corporate Social Credit System and ESG Integration
Academic research documents that China’s social credit system enhances corporate ESG scores:
“This study reveals that the establishment of the social credit system significantly advances corporate ESG scores.”
The study found that social credit systems work through “fostering green technology innovation, cultivating ethical and moral corporate culture” and business environment optimization.
Sources:
PLOS One, “Can the improvement of the social credit environment enhance corporate ESG scores?” (March 26, 2024)
PubMed/PMC, “Can the improvement of the social credit environment enhance corporate ESG scores?” (March 2024)
4.4 China’s Corporate System Structure
A Cambridge University study titled “China’s Corporate Social Credit System: The Dawn of Surveillance State Capitalism?” found:
“Politically connected firms receive higher overall scores in Zhejiang than unconnected firms. The channel for this result is a ‘social responsibility’ category that valorizes awards from the government and contributions to causes sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”
The study notes that this system incentivizes “corporate fealty to the CCP’s industrial and social policies.”
Source: Cambridge Core/The China Quarterly, “China’s Corporate Social Credit System: The Dawn of Surveillance State Capitalism?” (June 21, 2023)
4.5 ESG Expansion to Individuals
FICO (the credit scoring company) predicted that ESG data would be used in individual lending decisions:
“One example would be the inclusion of property energy ratings data in mortgage valuation and decisioning, and CO2 emission data for small businesses... Over the longer term, we expect that ESG and climate risk evaluations will become an integral element of credit risk and affordability assessments.”
Source: Fox Business, “ESG scores similar to China’s social credit system” (May 18, 2022)
5. Programmable Money and Control Infrastructure
5.1 WEF Digital Currency Governance
The WEF established the “Digital Currency Governance Consortium” and held sessions on “Resetting Digital Currencies” at Davos 2021.
Sources:
WEF, “Davos 2021 - Resetting Digital Currencies (Option 2)” (January 28, 2021)
5.2 Programmable Permissions
As documented by analysts, CBDCs enable:
“Just as permissions can be programmed onto a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to restrict certain purchases while logging every transaction onto a central ledger, the same concept can be applied to programming permissions onto people to restrict their freedom to work, travel, participate in society, or even protest while logging every online and offline interaction onto an interoperable digital ID.”
Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)
5.3 Russian CBDC Example
At the 2021 Cyber Polygon event (supported by the WEF), Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin stated that Russia’s digital ruble would:
“permit better traceability of payments”
This demonstrates the global coordination on surveillance-enabled digital currencies.
Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)
5.4 Federal Reserve CBDC Proposals
A 2022 Federal Reserve report outlined how:
“If the Fed or the Treasury department controls our personal banking and retirement accounts with this digital currency our transactions would no longer be funneled through banks. Our personal accounts would be held literally at the Fed or Treasury Department... Our accounts will be tracked and monitored by central bankers or governments.” [EM: US will probably let the banks run the digital currency—which will require supervision or they will cancel citizens at their own discretion, as happened in Canada]
Source: Midas Gold Group, “The Great Reset Will Change Money as We Know It Today” (June 3, 2022)
6. Integration of Control Systems
6.1 China’s Integrated Model
China demonstrates how these systems work together:
Digital Yuan + Social Credit System:
“In China, this technology is already being linked to their Social Credit System. If a citizen crosses a political red line then their ability to purchase train tickets or access their savings can be blocked instantly.”
Source: Daily Caller, “Currency Competition In The Digital Age” (December 26, 2025)
Real-Time Surveillance:
“Every transaction records a data trail that is visible to the People’s Bank of China... allows the state to bypass traditional banking channels and inject or withdraw liquidity at will.”
Source: Daily Caller, “Currency Competition In The Digital Age” (December 26, 2025)
6.2 Western Implementation Path
The path to similar control in Western nations involves:
Digital Identity: Universal digital IDs linked to all services
CBDC Rollout: Replacement of cash with programmable digital currency
ESG Integration: Corporate and individual behavior scoring
Automated Enforcement: Real-time monitoring and restriction capabilities
Source: Capital Research Center, “Sustainable Development: ESG and Social Credit Scores”
6.3 WEF’s Role
Cheryl Crumley of the Washington Times wrote:
“Under a WEF-imagined stakeholder system, banks wouldn’t lend to businesses that don’t comply with, say, climate change policies or, say, vaccination mandates. Investors wouldn’t invest if the WEF didn’t approve. Insurers wouldn’t insure—governments wouldn’t permit—developers wouldn’t develop—builders wouldn’t build—and so forth and so on. The government, through partners and friends in business, would be the behind-the-scenes’ strings puller.”
Source: Capital Research Center, “Sustainable Development: ESG and Social Credit Scores”
7. Central Planning and Control
7.1 Stakeholder Capitalism as Corporate Socialism
The comparison to historical systems:
“His ‘stakeholder capitalism’ resembles the ‘corporate socialism’ of Nazi Germany, fascist Italy, Falangist Spain, Vichy France, Peronist Argentina and many other nations.”
Source: The Trumpet, “World Economic Forum Leader Praises China as ‘Role Model for Many Countries’”
7.2 Centralized Decision-Making
The WEF model promotes:
“A self-selected alliance of multinational corporations, governments, and civil society organizations... The WEF is funded through the backing of the central bank-funded ‘superiors’ or ‘elites’... Fascism is defined as a blending of private corporations, and governments into one function.”
Source: Midas Gold Group, “The Great Reset Will Change Money as We Know It Today” (June 3, 2022)
7.3 Schwab’s Global Penetration Claims
In 2017, Klaus Schwab boasted:
“We have ‘penetrate[d]’ global ‘cabinets’ and controls the leaders of several sovereign nations, including Germany, Russia, Canada, Argentina, and France.”
Source: Slay News, “WEF’s Klaus Schwab: Chinese Communist Party Is a ‘Role Model’” (November 24, 2022)
8. COVID-19 as Accelerator
8.1 WEF’s “Great Reset” Launch Timing
The Great Reset was formally launched in June 2020, immediately following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was framed as an “opportunity” for transformation.
Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret published “COVID-19: The Great Reset” in July 2020.
Source: Wikipedia, “Great Reset”
8.2 Digital Transformation Acceleration
Ukraine’s Digital Minister stated:
“The pandemic has accelerated our progress. First of all, people are really now demanding digital, online services. People have no choice but to trust technology.”
Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)
Bahrain’s Central Bank Governor similarly noted:
“COVID... made the digital transformation necessary and something of a requirement that had very little resistance.”
Source: Sociable.co, “CBDC Will Hopefully Replace Cash, ‘Be 100% Digital’: WEF Panel” (April 29, 2024)
9. Institutional Convergence
9.1 Major Financial Institutions
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager and major ESG proponent:
Became the first wholly owned mutual fund business in China in 2021
Pushed billions of dollars into China’s economy
Simultaneously promotes ESG scoring in the West
Source: Fox Business, “ESG scores similar to China’s social credit system” (May 18, 2022)
9.2 WEF Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics
Following the 2023 Davos meeting, the WEF announced:
“137 companies had developed Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, a way to measure and report nonfinancial disclosures that showed their progress in meeting ESG goals.”
Source: Capital Research Center, “Sustainable Development: ESG and Social Credit Scores”
9.3 China’s Export Ambitions
CNAS warned:
“As Beijing attempts to export DCEP and its related technology, all while many nations are exploring CBDCs, the Chinese government may gain powerful influence in the development of the future global financial system.”
Source: CNAS, “China’s Digital Currency” (July 26, 2023)
10. Control Mechanisms Summary
10.1 Chinese Model Components
Technical Infrastructure:
Digital currency (e-CNY) with transaction monitoring
Social credit scoring system
Biometric surveillance (facial recognition, voice patterns)
Real-time data integration
Automated punishment/reward systems
Outcomes:
Ability to freeze accounts of dissidents
Restrict travel, employment, education access
Control purchasing behavior
Monitor all financial transactions
Enforce political compliance
10.2 WEF Model Components
Technical Infrastructure:
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) with programmable features
ESG scoring for corporations (expanding to individuals)
Digital identity systems linked to all services
Fourth Industrial Revolution technology integration
Stakeholder capitalism framework
Proposed Outcomes:
Transaction-level control (”programmable money”)
Behavioral modification through financial incentives/penalties
Comprehensive surveillance infrastructure
Corporate compliance enforcement
Individual access control based on compliance scores
11. Key Similarities: Side-by-Side Comparison
12. Critical Quotes Summary
Klaus Schwab on China:
“The Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries.”
On Digital Identity (WEF 2018 Report):
“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”
On Programmable Money (WEF Panel):
“The government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable.”
On the Fourth Industrial Revolution:
“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” — Klaus Schwab
On Social Credit Comparison:
“ESG scores are to transform all of society... at some point, you probably are going to have to apply that to individuals as well.” — Justin Haskins, Heartland Institute
13. Conclusion
The documented evidence demonstrates substantial parallels between:
China has implemented a system of comprehensive control through digital currency, social credit scoring, and surveillance infrastructure
The WEF’s Great Reset proposals promoting CBDCs with programmable features, ESG/stakeholder capitalism metrics, digital identity systems, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technology integration
Key findings:
WEF founder Klaus Schwab has explicitly praised China as “a role model for many countries”
Structural parallels exist between China’s social credit system and WEF-promoted ESG scoring
Both systems utilize digital currency as a control mechanism
Both incorporate comprehensive surveillance and data collection
Both enable automated restriction of access based on compliance
Both claim to serve “public good” while concentrating control
Academic research confirms that China’s social credit system enhances ESG scores
Major Western financial institutions promoting ESG simultaneously invest heavily in China
The evidence suggests that the Great Reset framework incorporates core elements of the Chinese Communist Party’s technocratic control system, adapted for implementation in Western economies through public-private partnerships and “stakeholder capitalism” rather than direct state control.
