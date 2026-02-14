This is a review session. It is clear that Western elites have salivated over China’s economic miracle for over a decade and still desperately want to emulate it. I will restate my working hypothesis: the Great Reset was originally planned as a cooperative effort of the CCP and WEF to impose world techno-feudalism, but about halfway through the Western Neocons decided the demographic weaknesses of Russia and China were simply too enticing to pass up, and they decided to take down Russia and China with an Armageddon in the Middle East (which also serves the Greater Israel project), and a seafaring embargo of China’s oil, underway now as tankers of the “shadow fleet” are consider fair game by Trump’s pirates. However, the Trump team’s plan for a North and South American “Fortress of Solitude” will fail, as China’s economic manufacturing dominance guarantees it will win WWIII, whether it remains economic or goes kinetic. Plaudits to Claude, who assembled a nifty summary of the parallels between the Great Reset and China’s techno-feudalism. It is likely that the probably heavily CCP-financed Democratic Party was trying to impose the Great Reset in 2020—complete with our own Antifa-produced mini-Cultural Revolution—but the Neocon MIC decided they were going to go for the kill, and needed Trump in office to do it.

Evidence: The WEF Great Reset as Emulation of Chinese Communist Party Control Systems

Executive Summary

This document presents evidence that the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset proposals bear substantial parallels to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) system of centralized control through digital currency, social credit mechanisms, and comprehensive surveillance. The evidence includes:

Direct praise by WEF founder Klaus Schwab of China’s model as “a role model for many countries” Structural parallels between China’s social credit system and WEF-promoted ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) scoring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are designed with programmable features enabling transaction control Stakeholder capitalism as a framework for corporate behavioral control, similar to China’s corporate social credit system Surveillance infrastructure enabling comprehensive monitoring and compliance enforcement

1. Klaus Schwab’s Explicit Praise of China’s System

1.1 China as a “Role Model”

In November 2022, WEF founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab declared on Chinese state television (CGTN):

“I think it’s a role model for many countries... I think we should be very careful in imposing systems, but the Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries.”

Source: Fox News, “World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab declares on Chinese state TV: ‘China is a model for many nations’” (November 24, 2022)

Schwab made these statements during an interview discussing a “systemic transformation of the world,” expressing respect for China’s “tremendous” achievements while not elaborating on which specific aspects of the Chinese model appealed to him.

Additional Sources:

1.2 WEF Partnership with China

In May 2017, the WEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to collaborate on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Schwab stated:

“This initiative respects the differences between countries and their various paths for development, not imposing a specific plan or ideological framework, but seeking to create common ground for cooperation and mutual benefit.”

Source: WEF Press Release, “One Belt One Road: An Inclusive, Multistakeholder Model for Global Development” (May 14, 2017)

In 2017, Schwab praised China at the Summer Davos Forum:

“China is demonstrating to the world its stronger power to lead the fourth industrial revolution, that is entrepreneurship and mass innovation.”

Source: Chinese Government Website, “WEF chairman praises China’s efforts in innovation” (June 29, 2017)

1.3 Xi Jinping at Davos

In January 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping was selected by Schwab to give the opening address at the WEF’s virtual Davos summit. Schwab introduced Xi with high praise for China’s “many initiatives” undertaken “in the spirit of creating a world where all actors assume a responsible and responsive role.”

Source: Global Times, “Bring the World Economic Forum to China — Klaus Schwab on China’s Development” (August 2021)

2. China’s Social Credit System: The Model

2.1 System Overview

China’s Social Credit System (SCS), announced in 2014, is a comprehensive digital surveillance and control mechanism that:

Monitors individuals, businesses, and government organizations

Assigns scores based on financial behavior, legal compliance, and social conduct

Delivers rewards (preferential treatment) for high scores

Imposes punishments (restricted access, public shaming) for low scores

Key Features:

Real-time data collection from multiple sources

Automated scoring algorithms

Integration with financial systems

Control over access to services, travel, employment

Sources:

2.2 China’s Digital Yuan (CBDC) Integration

China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (Digital Yuan/e-CNY) is being integrated with the social credit system to create unprecedented control mechanisms:

“The system will enable the CCP to exercise greater control over private transactions, as well as to wield punitive power over Chinese citizens in tandem with the social credit system... The PBOC [People’s Bank of China] will become a possessor of a significant data trove... will likely be able to cut off access to DCEP funds in order to punish or coerce any user.”

Source: Center for a New American Security (CNAS), “China’s Digital Currency” (February 2021)

Key Capabilities:

Real-time surveillance of all transactions

Ability to freeze or restrict individual accounts

Integration with biometric data and facial recognition

Programmable money with embedded policy restrictions

Additional Sources:

3. The WEF Great Reset: Core Components

3.1 Official Great Reset Framework

Launched in June 2020 by Klaus Schwab, the Great Reset was presented as a response to COVID-19 with three core components:

Stakeholder Economy: Creating conditions for stakeholder capitalism with new fiscal and regulatory policies Resilient, Equitable, Sustainable Systems: Using ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) metrics to guide investment Fourth Industrial Revolution: Harnessing digital technologies for “public good”

Schwab’s quote:

“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” [EM: I didn’t ask Claude to to into the transhumanist aspects here]

Sources:

3.2 Digital Identity Systems

Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, told the WEF in April 2021:

“Our goal is to enable all life situations with this digital ID... People have no choice but to trust technology.”

The WEF’s 2018 Digital Identity Insight Report states:

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)

3.3 Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

The WEF actively promotes CBDCs with programmable features. In June 2023, Cornell University’s Eswar Prasad told a WEF conference:

“You could have... a potentially better — or some people might say a darker world — where the government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable like say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography, or something of the sort.”

Source: Sociable.co, “CBDC Will Hopefully Replace Cash, ‘Be 100% Digital’: WEF Panel” (April 29, 2024)

At the same WEF event, Bahrain’s Central Bank Governor Khalid Humaidan stated:

“It’s going to be a digital form of the cash, and at some point in time hopefully we will be able to be one hundred percent digital.”

He added that COVID made the digital transformation “necessary” and there was “very little resistance.”

Source: Sociable.co, “CBDC Will Hopefully Replace Cash, ‘Be 100% Digital’: WEF Panel” (April 29, 2024)

3.4 “You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy”

The WEF’s vision includes a fundamental restructuring where:

“According to the World Economic Forum own words people will own nothing and be happy. A central bank digital currency will be easy to distribute for social programs, easy to tax, inflate and of course confiscate.”

Sources:

4. ESG Scores: Western Social Credit System

4.1 Structural Parallels

Justin Haskins, Director of the Socialism Research Center at the Heartland Institute, directly compared ESG scores to China’s social credit system:

“The point of it is to transform all of society, not just to transform what happens inside the walls of some big corporation... If you want to transform society through a social credit scoring system, you can do a lot of that through corporations and banks and financial institutions and Wall Street, but at some point, you probably are going to have to apply that to individuals as well.”

Source: Fox Business, “ESG scores similar to China’s social credit system, designed to transform society” (May 18, 2022)

4.2 Klaus Schwab on ESG and Stakeholder Capitalism

In 2019, Schwab wrote:

“’Stakeholder capitalism,’ a model I first proposed a half-century ago, positions private corporations as trustees of society, and is clearly the best response to today’s social and environmental challenges... We should seize this moment to ensure that stakeholder capitalism remains the new dominant model.”

He explicitly stated that ESG scores are necessary for stakeholder capitalism.

Source: The Thinking Conservative, “Why Does World Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwab Say China Is a ‘Model’ for Many Countries?” (August 19, 2024)

4.3 China’s Corporate Social Credit System and ESG Integration

Academic research documents that China’s social credit system enhances corporate ESG scores:

“This study reveals that the establishment of the social credit system significantly advances corporate ESG scores.”

The study found that social credit systems work through “fostering green technology innovation, cultivating ethical and moral corporate culture” and business environment optimization.

Sources:

4.4 China’s Corporate System Structure

A Cambridge University study titled “China’s Corporate Social Credit System: The Dawn of Surveillance State Capitalism?” found:

“Politically connected firms receive higher overall scores in Zhejiang than unconnected firms. The channel for this result is a ‘social responsibility’ category that valorizes awards from the government and contributions to causes sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

The study notes that this system incentivizes “corporate fealty to the CCP’s industrial and social policies.”

Source: Cambridge Core/The China Quarterly, “China’s Corporate Social Credit System: The Dawn of Surveillance State Capitalism?” (June 21, 2023)

4.5 ESG Expansion to Individuals

FICO (the credit scoring company) predicted that ESG data would be used in individual lending decisions:

“One example would be the inclusion of property energy ratings data in mortgage valuation and decisioning, and CO2 emission data for small businesses... Over the longer term, we expect that ESG and climate risk evaluations will become an integral element of credit risk and affordability assessments.”

Source: Fox Business, “ESG scores similar to China’s social credit system” (May 18, 2022)

5. Programmable Money and Control Infrastructure

5.1 WEF Digital Currency Governance

The WEF established the “Digital Currency Governance Consortium” and held sessions on “Resetting Digital Currencies” at Davos 2021.

Sources:

5.2 Programmable Permissions

As documented by analysts, CBDCs enable:

“Just as permissions can be programmed onto a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to restrict certain purchases while logging every transaction onto a central ledger, the same concept can be applied to programming permissions onto people to restrict their freedom to work, travel, participate in society, or even protest while logging every online and offline interaction onto an interoperable digital ID.”

Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)

5.3 Russian CBDC Example

At the 2021 Cyber Polygon event (supported by the WEF), Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin stated that Russia’s digital ruble would:

“permit better traceability of payments”

This demonstrates the global coordination on surveillance-enabled digital currencies.

Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)

5.4 Federal Reserve CBDC Proposals

A 2022 Federal Reserve report outlined how:

“If the Fed or the Treasury department controls our personal banking and retirement accounts with this digital currency our transactions would no longer be funneled through banks. Our personal accounts would be held literally at the Fed or Treasury Department... Our accounts will be tracked and monitored by central bankers or governments.” [EM: US will probably let the banks run the digital currency—which will require supervision or they will cancel citizens at their own discretion, as happened in Canada]

Source: Midas Gold Group, “The Great Reset Will Change Money as We Know It Today” (June 3, 2022)

6. Integration of Control Systems

6.1 China’s Integrated Model

China demonstrates how these systems work together:

Digital Yuan + Social Credit System:

“In China, this technology is already being linked to their Social Credit System. If a citizen crosses a political red line then their ability to purchase train tickets or access their savings can be blocked instantly.”

Source: Daily Caller, “Currency Competition In The Digital Age” (December 26, 2025)

Real-Time Surveillance:

“Every transaction records a data trail that is visible to the People’s Bank of China... allows the state to bypass traditional banking channels and inject or withdraw liquidity at will.”

Source: Daily Caller, “Currency Competition In The Digital Age” (December 26, 2025)

6.2 Western Implementation Path

The path to similar control in Western nations involves:

Digital Identity: Universal digital IDs linked to all services CBDC Rollout: Replacement of cash with programmable digital currency ESG Integration: Corporate and individual behavior scoring Automated Enforcement: Real-time monitoring and restriction capabilities

Source: Capital Research Center, “Sustainable Development: ESG and Social Credit Scores”

6.3 WEF’s Role

Cheryl Crumley of the Washington Times wrote:

“Under a WEF-imagined stakeholder system, banks wouldn’t lend to businesses that don’t comply with, say, climate change policies or, say, vaccination mandates. Investors wouldn’t invest if the WEF didn’t approve. Insurers wouldn’t insure—governments wouldn’t permit—developers wouldn’t develop—builders wouldn’t build—and so forth and so on. The government, through partners and friends in business, would be the behind-the-scenes’ strings puller.”

Source: Capital Research Center, “Sustainable Development: ESG and Social Credit Scores”

7. Central Planning and Control

7.1 Stakeholder Capitalism as Corporate Socialism

The comparison to historical systems:

“His ‘stakeholder capitalism’ resembles the ‘corporate socialism’ of Nazi Germany, fascist Italy, Falangist Spain, Vichy France, Peronist Argentina and many other nations.”

Source: The Trumpet, “World Economic Forum Leader Praises China as ‘Role Model for Many Countries’”

7.2 Centralized Decision-Making

The WEF model promotes:

“A self-selected alliance of multinational corporations, governments, and civil society organizations... The WEF is funded through the backing of the central bank-funded ‘superiors’ or ‘elites’... Fascism is defined as a blending of private corporations, and governments into one function.”

Source: Midas Gold Group, “The Great Reset Will Change Money as We Know It Today” (June 3, 2022)

7.3 Schwab’s Global Penetration Claims

In 2017, Klaus Schwab boasted:

“We have ‘penetrate[d]’ global ‘cabinets’ and controls the leaders of several sovereign nations, including Germany, Russia, Canada, Argentina, and France.”

Source: Slay News, “WEF’s Klaus Schwab: Chinese Communist Party Is a ‘Role Model’” (November 24, 2022)

8. COVID-19 as Accelerator

8.1 WEF’s “Great Reset” Launch Timing

The Great Reset was formally launched in June 2020, immediately following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was framed as an “opportunity” for transformation.

Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret published “COVID-19: The Great Reset” in July 2020.

Source: Wikipedia, “Great Reset”

8.2 Digital Transformation Acceleration

Ukraine’s Digital Minister stated:

“The pandemic has accelerated our progress. First of all, people are really now demanding digital, online services. People have no choice but to trust technology.”

Source: Sociable.co, “4IR & The Great Reset: Programming People Like CBDCs With Digital ID” (November 17, 2022)

Bahrain’s Central Bank Governor similarly noted:

“COVID... made the digital transformation necessary and something of a requirement that had very little resistance.”

Source: Sociable.co, “CBDC Will Hopefully Replace Cash, ‘Be 100% Digital’: WEF Panel” (April 29, 2024)

9. Institutional Convergence

9.1 Major Financial Institutions

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager and major ESG proponent:

Became the first wholly owned mutual fund business in China in 2021

Pushed billions of dollars into China’s economy

Simultaneously promotes ESG scoring in the West

Source: Fox Business, “ESG scores similar to China’s social credit system” (May 18, 2022)

9.2 WEF Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics

Following the 2023 Davos meeting, the WEF announced:

“137 companies had developed Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, a way to measure and report nonfinancial disclosures that showed their progress in meeting ESG goals.”

Source: Capital Research Center, “Sustainable Development: ESG and Social Credit Scores”

9.3 China’s Export Ambitions

CNAS warned:

“As Beijing attempts to export DCEP and its related technology, all while many nations are exploring CBDCs, the Chinese government may gain powerful influence in the development of the future global financial system.”

Source: CNAS, “China’s Digital Currency” (July 26, 2023)

10. Control Mechanisms Summary

10.1 Chinese Model Components

Technical Infrastructure:

Digital currency (e-CNY) with transaction monitoring

Social credit scoring system

Biometric surveillance (facial recognition, voice patterns)

Real-time data integration

Automated punishment/reward systems

Outcomes:

Ability to freeze accounts of dissidents

Restrict travel, employment, education access

Control purchasing behavior

Monitor all financial transactions

Enforce political compliance

10.2 WEF Model Components

Technical Infrastructure:

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) with programmable features

ESG scoring for corporations (expanding to individuals)

Digital identity systems linked to all services

Fourth Industrial Revolution technology integration

Stakeholder capitalism framework

Proposed Outcomes:

Transaction-level control (”programmable money”)

Behavioral modification through financial incentives/penalties

Comprehensive surveillance infrastructure

Corporate compliance enforcement

Individual access control based on compliance scores

11. Key Similarities: Side-by-Side Comparison

12. Critical Quotes Summary

Klaus Schwab on China:

“The Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries.”

On Digital Identity (WEF 2018 Report):

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

On Programmable Money (WEF Panel):

“The government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable.”

On the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” — Klaus Schwab

On Social Credit Comparison:

“ESG scores are to transform all of society... at some point, you probably are going to have to apply that to individuals as well.” — Justin Haskins, Heartland Institute

13. Conclusion

The documented evidence demonstrates substantial parallels between:

China has implemented a system of comprehensive control through digital currency, social credit scoring, and surveillance infrastructure The WEF’s Great Reset proposals promoting CBDCs with programmable features, ESG/stakeholder capitalism metrics, digital identity systems, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technology integration

Key findings:

WEF founder Klaus Schwab has explicitly praised China as “a role model for many countries”

Structural parallels exist between China’s social credit system and WEF-promoted ESG scoring

Both systems utilize digital currency as a control mechanism

Both incorporate comprehensive surveillance and data collection

Both enable automated restriction of access based on compliance

Both claim to serve “public good” while concentrating control

Academic research confirms that China’s social credit system enhances ESG scores

Major Western financial institutions promoting ESG simultaneously invest heavily in China

The evidence suggests that the Great Reset framework incorporates core elements of the Chinese Communist Party’s technocratic control system, adapted for implementation in Western economies through public-private partnerships and “stakeholder capitalism” rather than direct state control.

