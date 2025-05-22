This substack is devoted to “reading the mind of the evil Cabal genius directing human events.” We might as well call it Satan. I believe the Great Reset started off as a gentleman’s agreement between philosophical “Communists,” the World Economic Forum, and the Chinese Communist Party to implement CCP-style techno-feudalism worldwide and reduce the world’s population and fertility along the way.

Therefore, I look at how the economic agendas being pursued affect the world economy. As my meme states, the plan is to create chaos that will flow downward from what economists call “the core” (the dominant Western economies, larger in their minds than in reality), downward through the BRICS+ to “the periphery,” the global South. Trump’s tariffs have precisely this effect, adversely impacting smaller nations harder than big ones that can fight back.

On the theme of “everything [in the MSM] is a psyop,” I was astounded at Celia Farber’s post below, which investigates the alleged D.C. shootings of two Israelis. She does not make a case that it is a “false flag,” but points out how odd much of the surrounding data appears to be, especially as this is happening just when public opinion needs to be inflamed into anti-Muslim antipathy to support the bomb-bomb-bombing of Iran, if my surmises about what really is going on are true, that we are being led into world war.

Pray for peace!