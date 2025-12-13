A revelatory exposition of technocracy by long-time technocracy forecaster, Patrick Wood. Trump & the Technocrats are serious about a monarchy/technocracy under the title the Dark Enlightenment, which—surprise, surprise—very much resembles Chinese techno-neofeudalism and the Great Reset.

Technocracy is the elite’s dream of expunging the lower classes, and it has always been, ever since H.G. Wells propounded early versions of technocracy.

Trump has left populism in the dust. He wants to be king! He is our Caesar.

Pray for peace!