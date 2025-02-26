This Substack has been mainly devoted to examining the hypothesis that the Great Reset advanced by the WEF (i.e., the Cabal) is the culmination of the Cold War desire to maintain global hegemony for the Western powers and a gruesome depopulation of “useless eaters” from the Earth.

I hypothesize that the plandemic, which was executed worldwide with military precision (and by the military in the US), was a cooperative endeavor of the CCP and the WEF to “level down” the West before imposing global techno-communism in the mode of China’s digital currency social credit system.

However, about halfway through, the Western Plutocrats decided to double-cross the CCP. They had a brilliant plan, a Cold War artifact that had been lying around for decades: destroy Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness. The pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com provides the receipts for this.

The Ukraine war, which the CIA started when it effected a color revolution in Ukraine in 2014, was the tip of the spear. The conflict justified the Cabal Neocons to “sanction” half the world to destroy Russia and China. It didn’t work.

Now Trump is enraging the Cabal-owned leftists in Europe and America by saying he wants to do business with Ukraine and Russia. Vance has even said the idea of a unipolar order is obsolete. Will Trump let Russian gas flow to Germany to rescue its industrial base, or will he still insist they move all production to the US? How far will this detente go? And when can we expect him to approach China similarly—and China to stop any “unrestricted warfare” against the US? Of course, the psywar will go on everywhere.

The risk of WWIII remains. The Neocons have stated that their objective is to cut off China’s oil supply, much of which comes from the Middle East. Bibi may launch the Cabal’s fake Armageddon by nuking Iran’s petroleum facilities.

The article below presents perceptive comments from the Russia side.

European Union Ignores World War III Warning Issued By Trump

A forewarning new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov grimly revealed: “The European Union is seeking to derail the Ukraine peace process by pushing the country to continue fighting against Russia”, says this grim revelation followed President Donald Trump issuing the dire warning to socialist European Union leader French President Emanuel Macron about the Ukraine conflict: “It could lead to World War III if not solved”.

In a bid to solve the Ukraine conflict before it ignites World War III, this report notes, President Trump has sought a mineral deal with Ukraine, about which was revealed today: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the White House on Friday amid reports he is finalizing a mineral rights access deal with the Trump administration”.

Upon learning that President Trump is nearing a mineral deal with Ukraine, this report continues, top leftist New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman exclaimed in rage: “The drama going on between President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine raises one of the most disturbing questions I’ve ever had to ask about my own country: Are we being led by a dupe for Vladimir Putin — by someone ready to swallow whole the Russian president’s warped view of who started the war in Ukraine and how it must end?...Or are we being led by a Mafia godfather, looking to carve up territory with Russia the way the heads of crime families operate?...“I’ll take Greenland, and you can take Crimea...I’ll take Panama, and you can have the oil in the Arctic...And we’ll split the rare earths of Ukraine...It’s only fair”...Either way, my fellow Americans and our friends abroad, for the next four years at least, the America you knew is over”.

To understand the background between President Trump and Ukraine, this report details, American investigative journalist Hans Mahncke most factually observed: “In 2016, top Ukrainian officials publicly insulted then presidential candidate Trump as a "dangerous misfit"...Ukrainian operatives dug up dirt on Trump concerning his alleged ties to Russia and leaked a fabricated ledger to undermine his campaign manager, Paul Manafort...Former Ukrainian security chief Valentyn Nalyvaichenko admitted Kiev interfered in the 2016 US election...In 2019, Democrats weaponized Ukraine again to impeach Trump, with US officials of Ukrainian origin Eugene and Alexander Vindman playing a prominent role...Russiagate also sabotaged Trump’s ability to reset relations with Russia, maintaining the rigid narrative of Ukraine as the virtuous ally and Russia as the ultimate villain”.

As President Trump battles back against Ukraine and its warmongering socialist European Union allies ignoring his dire World War III warning, this report concludes, top Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared: “We trust ourselves...In order to say if we trust the Americans or not, we need to go a long way”—and was a declaration joined by top President Putin foreign policy adviser Chairman Fyodor Lukyanov of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy of Russia, in his just released strategic document “Trump’s America Is No friend – Russia Must Stay The Course”, assessing:

When Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s military operation in February 2022, he made it clear that the conflict was not merely about Ukraine. It was about Moscow’s broader struggle against the “entire so-called Western bloc”, shaped in the image of the United States.

In his speech that day, he described Washington as a “systemically important power”, with its allies acting as obedient followers, “copying its behavior and eagerly accepting the rules it offers”.

Three years later, the nature of this Western order has become central to the outcome of the conflict.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has shaken the transatlantic alliance. Trump’s America is no longer playing by the old rules. It is dismantling decades-old structures that defined Western dominance. His aggressive rhetoric against Western Europe, his attacks on NATO, and his open disdain for Ukraine have left European leaders scrambling.

Some analysts, such as Stephen Walt, believe that America’s allies will eventually unite against Trump’s unpredictability. Putin, however, maintains that these European leaders will ultimately “stand at their master’s feet and wag their tails”, regardless of their grievances. The question is: what does this shifting dynamic mean for Russia?

Good With Evil

Trump’s radical foreign policy moves have stunned observers. The American president has openly dismissed Ukraine, reducing it to a “burden” that Washington should no longer carry. For Trump, Western Europe is a parasite living off American largesse. His rhetoric, infused with anti-elitist populism, turns the usual Western mantras of democracy and human rights against the very nations that long championed them. The spectacle is grotesque, even for seasoned political analysts.

Trump’s disdain for Ukraine is not driven by geopolitical strategy but by domestic calculations. His focus is China, not Eastern Europe. He wants to redirect American attention to trade imbalances, the Arctic, Latin America, and the Indo-Pacific. Yet, Ukraine, framed by Joe Biden’s administration as the defining battle between “good and evil”, has become an ideological lightning rod. The Biden White House staked everything on a victory over Russia. Trump, in typical fashion, seeks to destroy that narrative, turning it inside out.

A West At War With Itself

The Trump phenomenon has thrown the Western alliance into turmoil. Western Europe is grappling with its dependence on the United States. Some European leaders talk of “strategic autonomy”, yet they lack the means to achieve it. Others hope to outlast Trump and return to familiar ground. But the old order is crumbling. Washington’s interference in European elections – once a tool of Western hegemony – is now being deployed by Trumpists to push their own agenda. For Trump’s allies, the European Union is an extension of “Biden’s America”, and their mission is to dismantle it from within.

The transatlantic crisis mirrors past ideological battles. In some ways, this resembles the Kulturkampf of 19th-century Germany – the struggle between Otto von Bismarck’s secular state and the Catholic Church. In today’s world, globalist liberals play the role of the papacy, while populists like Trump assume Bismarck’s mantle.

For Russia, this internal Western fracture offers an opportunity – but also a trap. Moscow finds itself ideologically closer to Trump’s America than to the liberal EU. But aligning too closely with Trump carries risks. The upheaval in the United States is not about Russia; it is about America’s own identity crisis. Moscow must be careful not to become a pawn in Washington’s domestic battles.

The ‘World Majority’ And Russia’s Role

The past three years have brought a geopolitical shift: the emergence of what some call the “world majority” – countries that refuse to take sides in the Ukraine conflict and seek to benefit from the West’s decline. Unlike during the Cold War, Washington has failed to rally the Global South against Russia. Instead, many non-Western nations are deepening ties with Moscow, unwilling to follow Washington’s lead.

Meanwhile, within the Western bloc, a new shift is unfolding. Trump’s America is no longer the same force it was during the Cold War. Russia and the US now speak with a degree of mutual courtesy unseen in years. The timing is symbolic, coinciding with the anniversary of the Yalta Conference, where Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin shaped the post-war world. But while this thaw is notable, Russia must be wary of overcommitting to a new alignment with Washington.

Avoiding The Temptation Of A New ‘Partnership’

The West is locked in an existential struggle over its future. Russia must recognize that one faction – the Trump administration – has found it useful to engage with Moscow, but only temporarily. Aligning too closely with Trump’s America risks alienating the very “world majority” that has bolstered Russia’s position globally.

Historically, Russia has often sought Western recognition, sometimes at its own expense. The perception that Moscow always seeks to be acknowledged by the West persists. If Russia rushes to embrace Trump’s overtures while turning its back on its non-Western partners, it will reinforce the stereotype that it craves Western validation above all else. This would be a strategic blunder.

The Ukraine conflict is not about creating a new world order; it is the final chapter of the Cold War. A decisive Russian victory would solidify Moscow’s place as a key power in a multipolar world. But if Russia fails to capitalize on this moment – if it falls into the trap of a new Western engagement – it risks losing its strategic gains.

A New Global Order In The Making

The world is not returning to the old Cold War dynamic. Trump’s attempts to redefine Western alliances are part of a broader, chaotic transformation of global politics. China, the European Union, and Russia all face internal and external pressures that will shape the coming decade. The United States, despite Trump’s ambitions, cannot reshape the world alone.

For Russia, the challenge is clear. It must maintain its independence, avoid entanglements in the West’s ideological battles, and continue building relationships with the non-Western world. Russia has weathered three years of Western sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and economic warfare. Now, as the West fractures, Moscow must chart its own course – resisting the pull of a “new romance” with Washington.

In this unpredictable landscape, only nations with internal stability and strategic patience will emerge as winners. Russia’s path forward lies not in returning to the past, but in shaping a future where it stands as a sovereign force in an increasingly fragmented world.