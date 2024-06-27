Share this postEU blames Russia for selling it cheap fertilizer; will sanction itelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEU blames Russia for selling it cheap fertilizer; will sanction itfirst the energy, now the food...the Plutocrats are leveling Europe for their own purposes (depopulation)Elliott MiddletonJun 27, 20241Share this postEU blames Russia for selling it cheap fertilizer; will sanction itelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribeHave a great day! Pray for peace!1Share this postEU blames Russia for selling it cheap fertilizer; will sanction itelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext