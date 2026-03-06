I maintain a Structural Vector Autoregression model of the US economy. It is based on about a dozen macroeconomic variables. What it does is estimate cross-currents of effects within the block of data, which goes back to 1980. Then it produces a 12-month-ahead forecast for each variable, representing the central statistical tendency of where each variable wants to go, given the history.

These models can also be stressed to show what might happen given a change in one of the variables within the forecast period. I asked it to enter the oil price change this week.

A summary of the results:

Long rates will rise, oil will stay up, inflation will rise from ~3.0% to ~3.5%, the dollar will fall slightly, and the job and stock market will continue to do well. These effects are shown relative to the baseline forecast in the graphic below.

These should be viewed as statistical tendencies, not forecasts. We are in uncharted waters regarding global energy supplies.

Pray for peace!