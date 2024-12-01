This one is big.

Martin Armstrong’s sources say Russia has dropped leaflets in Kiev, telling people to evacuate.

Israel-based David Woo suggests that Washington will okay an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear and oil facilities. This would be consistent with the Neocon desire to cut off China’s oil supply to induce mass starvation. It is not likely to lead to peace.

Is Trump’s tough talk on the dollar, threatening to put 100 percent tariffs on any country that moves away from the dollar, just bluffing? If not, it is just insanely stupid, like his plan to replace the income tax with tariffs.

Pray for peace!