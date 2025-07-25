Entertaining video commentary via Truthstream Media:

Meanwhile, I worked with Claude yesterday to tune my Bayesian model and ended up abandoning Bayes for a bootstrap model, which Claude informed me was the type preferred by Goldman Sachs.

The AIs can be useful. Claude even scored the model on standard econometric criteria:

The charts still indicate that interest rates are unlikely to decrease, possibly because international investors are shifting away from the dollar. Also, the unemployment rate may not go up, possibly because so many illegals are being removed from the labor force. Inflation is expected to come in at 3.5%, and the S&P 500 is projected to increase by 8.5% over the coming year, possibly as capital flees war in Europe and Southeast Asia. Anyway, here are the charts, starting with a 10-year monthly chart of the 10-year bond, which doesn’t necessarily appear to be in a downtrend.

Do I believe these? To a certain extent. They are measurements of central tendency, and suggest a plausible, if contrarian, view of what’s going on in the economy. We could be heading toward a crack-up in which interest rates and inflation rise, and the budget deficit becomes monstrous.

3.5% inflation forecast

8.5% growth in the S&P 500 over the coming year

Pray for peace!