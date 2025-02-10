Presidente Trump might think he is lucky, like Ronald Reagan, to have taken his recession early in his administration. However, if the USA falls apart by 2028, as Martin Armstrong suggests might happen, there won’t be a Presidential election in 2028. And didn’t Trump say to Christians, “You won’t have to vote again?” What gives?

Dowd’s main message is that the benefits given to illegal immigrants have been propping up the economy, and that’s going away.

Via usawatchdog.com:

Pray for peace!