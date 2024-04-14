The US has experienced ten Sigma episodes of excess mortality since 2020. Excess deaths are now concentrated in the 65-84 year-old age groups, the bulk of Social Security recipients.

Greg Hunter is one of the deans of alternative journalism, definitely worth following.

Via usawatchdog.com:

Have a blessed day! Pray for peace! Call your Congress people tomorrow and tell them you don’t want any more money to go to Ukraine or Israel. The number of the Capitol switchboard is 202-224-3121.