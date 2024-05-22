From alleged CCP-shill Cyrus Jansen a brutal takedown of American industrial policy — or total lack of it — compared to China’s, with many industry comparisons showing that Biden’s tariffs (and those before his) have done much to hurt American consumers and little to benefit American industries. A bit of tough love here.

15 min

Singaporean Sean Foo, previously known for supporting LGBTQ+ communities in his home country with his monthly publication, Dear Straight People, is now producing competent and well-informed economic commentary sympathetic to the mainland Chinese view. However, I doubt he receives direct support from them. He hawks gold instead.

14 min

And finally, another look at the amazing inverted yield curve breaking records for duration. We’ll see if the BLS has the guts to report an unemployment rate of over 4.0 percent before the election, the signal that my model says will trigger the collapse of confidence.

6 min

Hal Turner reports on a couple of suspicious assassinations in Iran.

Iran Intelligence Service Chief ASSASSINATED Hal Turner World May 21, 2024 Hits: 25362 The head of the Iranian intelligence service of Lorestan province in Iran has been assassinated! This comes after the Chief of the Iran National Police was also assassinated today! (Story HERE) More information as it becomes available . . . .

