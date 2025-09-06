I have updated my monthly bootstrap vector autoregression (VAR) models of the US economy. While short-term rates, which the Fed can control, will likely decrease somewhat, the 10-year Treasury will probably remain above 4%, keeping mortgages at their currently high levels. Unemployment will remain above 4%. Inflation is expected to come in at 2% or less. Some charts follow.

10-year Treasury rate moves up slightly. The relatively easy monetary conditions that are coming will promote inflation expectations over the longer term. Housing prices will fall as Americans are sidelined by the rates and the crumbling economy.

3-month Treasury rates decline, but remain above the government-reported inflation rate (positive real rate). Short rates will decrease, but not much more than 50bps.

The unemployment rate remains at about 4%, a peculiar development given that we are at the point in the business cycle when it typically accelerates. The VAR models may be wrong or accurately forecast the decline in labor force participation that could enable this. When people drop out of the labor force, meaning they stop actively looking for work, they are no longer counted as "unemployed." Instead, they're classified as "not in the labor force." This is America’s “lying flat movement.”

All these forecasts should be viewed as measures of central tendency, as the VAR models do not capture every up-and-down of the variables’ movements.

Regarding the dollar, my position remains that it will rise in the intermediate term as Europe sinks into a severe recession and begins its counteroffensive in Ukraine against Russia, which is likely to escalate. The US Deep State will “backstop” the Europeans. Capital will flow from Europe into the dollar. We need to see the USD remain at levels around 96 for several months to confirm that it has broken its long-term channel. The reductions in short-term Treasury rates will not be enough to tank the dollar at this point.

Finally, if you listen carefully to the scary nuances in the statements of Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan, the reason Trump is so gung-ho on reindustrializing America is that China may be about to go “off-line” as the result of a military kill-shot involving cutting off its oil supply. Zeihan has been open about this vulnerability for ages. The trigger would be some combination of the escalated Ukraine war and a US/Israeli attack on Iran. The Neocons are old-school Cold War winner-takes-all thinkers.

And even though the Western elites, the World Economic Forum crowd, may have cooperated with the CCP on the Great Reset—even agreeing to poison the population to soften it up for Communist takeover (they tried and failed to get electronic “vaccine passports” on that go-round), the Western elites have decided to go back to Cold War plans to destroy Russia and China at their moments of historic demographic weakness.

This is my considered opinion. You decide for yourselves. If you don’t want the US to get involved in a war in Europe (which will inevitably escalate), call your Senators and Congresspeople. The Deep State controls Trump. The tariffs never made any sense except as economic warfare against the BRICS+ nations.

The urgency to reindustrialize is a tell. The Deep State is planning more gunboat diplomacy.

Pray for peace!