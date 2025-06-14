tl;dr → Interest rates are going up; unemployment, stock market, inflation, and personal income, not so much

My forecasting system uses data on the variables shown to forecast each one of them. I had Claude 4 Opus review my Random Forest (RF) model, the type of model that researchers at the Federal Reserve have found to do the best job with US data. Claude optimized the hyperparameters. I also run Vector Auto-Regression (VAR) and Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) models, and combine the three into an ensemble forecast, with RF weighted 0.50 and the other two 0.25.

All the data for May has been updated, except for Personal Income and M2, which I have held at the April levels.

These forecasts should be interpreted as statistical guesstimates of the central tendencies of these variables going forward.

Here are the charts. Note that all interest rates are rising, but it doesn’t appear that the yield curve will invert; instead, it will likely continue to rise.

The declining unemployment rate might occur in a wartime economy that is being “run hot,” as Secretary Bessent likes to say.

Pray for peace!