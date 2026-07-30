Economic forecast update
the June data is finally all in
The data for June is finally complete, so I ran my Structural Vector Autoregression model, which takes all the series that are forecasted and regresses them all against one another. I like to say the result is a purely statistical description of each variable’s central tendency going forward. Some of the results may surprise you.
Note that all data is June month-end. The M2 and Personal Income series were just updated today.
FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Jul 2026 → Jun 2027)
Key Forecast Metrics
Forecast Period: Jul 2026 to Jun 2027
Forecast Horizon: 12 months
CAGR Forecasts
CPI Inflation: 2.05% annually
SP500 Nominal Return: 9.39% annually
SP500 Real Return: 7.34% annually (after inflation)
Gold Return: 9.97% annually
OIL Return: 5.06% annually
DXY Return: -1.40% annually
M2NS Money Growth: 6.30% annually
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.66%
12-Month: 3.66%
Change: -0.00pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±8.15pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±9.72pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -6.06% to 13.37%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to decline modestly, suggesting easing monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.47%
12-Month: 4.12%
Change: -0.35pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.24pp
RMSE: ±8.49pp
Likely Range: -4.37% to 12.62%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.81pp
Forecast Spread: 0.47pp
Change: -0.34pp (flattening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $23,124.5B
12-Month: $24,581.9B
Annual Growth Rate: +6.30%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1864B
MAPE: ±2.80%
Likely Range: $21,792B to $27,372B
Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (6.30%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 332.57
12-Month: 339.40
Inflation Rate: 2.05% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±13.80 points
MAPE: ±1.51% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 322.47 to 356.33
Interpretation: ✅ Healthy inflation (2.05%) - near Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.20%
12-Month: 79.57%
Change: -0.63pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±1.03pp
MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 76.40% to 82.74%
Interpretation: ⚠️ Weakening labor market - EPOP declining by -0.63pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 79.57% indicates robust employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 7,499.36
12-Month: 8,203.81
Nominal Return: +9.39% annually
Real Return: +7.34% annually (after 2.05% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±1743 points
MAPE: ±10.56%
Likely Range: 5,579 to 10,828
Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.
Equity Risk Premium: +5.27% (Expected stock return 9.39% vs 10-year yield 4.12%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 101.19
12-Month: 99.78
Return: -1.40% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±46.89 points
MAPE: ±13.43%
Likely Range: 42.76 to 156.80
Interpretation: 📉 Dollar weakening - modest depreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for exports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,022.90
12-Month: $4,423.83
Return: +9.97% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1530
MAPE: ±16.76%
Likely Range: $1,745 to $7,103
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +9.97%
Inflation: +2.05%
Real gold return: +7.91% ✅ Excellent hedge - significantly outpacing inflation.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $69.50
12-Month: $73.02
Return: +5.06% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$80.42
MAPE: ±40.00%
Likely Range: $-25.64 to $171.67
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +5.06%
Inflation: +2.05%
Real oil return: +3.01% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.
10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)
Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):
Current: -0.45% of PI
12-Month: 0.06% of PI
Change: +0.51pp of PI
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±1.65% of PI
Likely Range: -2.64% to 2.76% of PI
Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.82% of personal income.
Monthly balance forecast improving: -0.45% → +0.06% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ✅ Healthy inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (4/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 7.34% real return forecast
Gold: Strong inflation hedge, outpacing CPI by 7.91pp
Oil: Moderate movement (+5.06%)
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.12% vs 2.05% inflation)
This is financial research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk.
Pray for peace!