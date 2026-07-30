The data for June is finally complete, so I ran my Structural Vector Autoregression model, which takes all the series that are forecasted and regresses them all against one another. I like to say the result is a purely statistical description of each variable’s central tendency going forward. Some of the results may surprise you.

Note that all data is June month-end. The M2 and Personal Income series were just updated today.

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Jul 2026 → Jun 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: Jul 2026 to Jun 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 2.05% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 9.39% annually

SP500 Real Return: 7.34% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 9.97% annually

OIL Return: 5.06% annually

DXY Return: -1.40% annually

M2NS Money Growth: 6.30% annually

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.66%

12-Month: 3.66%

Change: -0.00pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±8.15pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±9.72pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -6.06% to 13.37%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to decline modestly, suggesting easing monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.47%

12-Month: 4.12%

Change: -0.35pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.24pp

RMSE: ±8.49pp

Likely Range: -4.37% to 12.62%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.81pp

Forecast Spread: 0.47pp

Change: -0.34pp (flattening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $23,124.5B

12-Month: $24,581.9B

Annual Growth Rate: +6.30%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1864B

MAPE: ±2.80%

Likely Range: $21,792B to $27,372B

Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (6.30%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 332.57

12-Month: 339.40

Inflation Rate: 2.05% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±13.80 points

MAPE: ±1.51% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 322.47 to 356.33

Interpretation: ✅ Healthy inflation (2.05%) - near Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.20%

12-Month: 79.57%

Change: -0.63pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±1.03pp

MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 76.40% to 82.74%

Interpretation: ⚠️ Weakening labor market - EPOP declining by -0.63pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 79.57% indicates robust employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 7,499.36

12-Month: 8,203.81

Nominal Return: +9.39% annually

Real Return: +7.34% annually (after 2.05% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±1743 points

MAPE: ±10.56%

Likely Range: 5,579 to 10,828

Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.

Equity Risk Premium: +5.27% (Expected stock return 9.39% vs 10-year yield 4.12%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 101.19

12-Month: 99.78

Return: -1.40% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±46.89 points

MAPE: ±13.43%

Likely Range: 42.76 to 156.80

Interpretation: 📉 Dollar weakening - modest depreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for exports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,022.90

12-Month: $4,423.83

Return: +9.97% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1530

MAPE: ±16.76%

Likely Range: $1,745 to $7,103

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +9.97%

Inflation: +2.05%

Real gold return: +7.91% ✅ Excellent hedge - significantly outpacing inflation.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $69.50

12-Month: $73.02

Return: +5.06% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$80.42

MAPE: ±40.00%

Likely Range: $-25.64 to $171.67

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +5.06%

Inflation: +2.05%

Real oil return: +3.01% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.

10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)

Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):

Current: -0.45% of PI

12-Month: 0.06% of PI

Change: +0.51pp of PI

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±1.65% of PI

Likely Range: -2.64% to 2.76% of PI

Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.82% of personal income.

Monthly balance forecast improving: -0.45% → +0.06% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ✅ Healthy inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (4/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 7.34% real return forecast

Gold: Strong inflation hedge, outpacing CPI by 7.91pp

Oil: Moderate movement (+5.06%)

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.12% vs 2.05% inflation)

This is financial research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk.

Pray for peace!