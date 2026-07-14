With the CPI release this morning I ran my Structural Vector Autoregression model of the US economy, which appears to be in surprisingly good shape. Here are the statistical “central tendency” forecasts for major economic variables. The forecast is based on June month-end values.

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Jul 2026 → Jun 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: Jul 2026 to Jun 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 2.44% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 11.65% annually

SP500 Real Return: 9.21% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 9.01% annually

OIL Return: 9.51% annually

DXY Return: -2.18% annually

M2NS Money Growth: 5.21% annually

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.66%

12-Month: 3.61%

Change: -0.05pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.06pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±8.23pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -4.62% to 11.85%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to decline modestly, suggesting easing monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.47%

12-Month: 4.24%

Change: -0.23pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.71pp

RMSE: ±9.14pp

Likely Range: -4.90% to 13.38%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.81pp

Forecast Spread: 0.63pp

Change: -0.18pp (flattening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $23,123.8B

12-Month: $24,329.3B

Annual Growth Rate: +5.21%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$3034B

MAPE: ±4.30%

Likely Range: $20,299B to $28,360B

Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (5.21%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 332.57

12-Month: 340.68

Inflation Rate: 2.44% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±18.01 points

MAPE: ±1.82% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 319.92 to 361.44

Interpretation: ✅ Healthy inflation (2.44%) - near Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.20%

12-Month: 80.05%

Change: -0.15pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±1.03pp

MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 76.93% to 83.17%

Interpretation: ⚠️ Weakening labor market - EPOP declining by -0.15pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.05% indicates robust employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 7,499.36

12-Month: 8,372.86

Nominal Return: +11.65% annually

Real Return: +9.21% annually (after 2.44% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±4556 points

MAPE: ±27.69%

Likely Range: 2,187 to 14,559

Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.

Equity Risk Premium: +7.41% (Expected stock return 11.65% vs 10-year yield 4.24%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 101.19

12-Month: 98.99

Return: -2.18% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±5.55 points

MAPE: ±1.62%

Likely Range: 92.06 to 105.92

Interpretation: ⚠️ Weak dollar - significant depreciation expected. Impact: Positive for exports, negative for imports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,022.90

12-Month: $4,385.45

Return: +9.01% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1499

MAPE: ±17.49%

Likely Range: $1,597 to $7,173

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +9.01%

Inflation: +2.44%

Real gold return: +6.57% ✅ Excellent hedge - significantly outpacing inflation.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $69.50

12-Month: $76.11

Return: +9.51% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$66.27

MAPE: ±27.62%

Likely Range: $-12.15 to $164.36

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +9.51%

Inflation: +2.44%

Real oil return: +7.07% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.

10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)

Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):

Current: -0.44% of PI

12-Month: -0.55% of PI

Change: -0.10pp of PI

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±3.22% of PI

Likely Range: -4.63% to 3.53% of PI

Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.81% of personal income.

Monthly balance forecast deteriorating: -0.44% → -0.55% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ✅ Healthy inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (4/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 9.21% real return forecast

Gold: Strong inflation hedge, outpacing CPI by 6.57pp

Oil: Moderate movement (+9.51%)

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.24% vs 2.44% inflation)

Pray for peace1