Economic forecast update
prompted by the CPI release this morning
With the CPI release this morning I ran my Structural Vector Autoregression model of the US economy, which appears to be in surprisingly good shape. Here are the statistical “central tendency” forecasts for major economic variables. The forecast is based on June month-end values.
FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Jul 2026 → Jun 2027)
Key Forecast Metrics
Forecast Period: Jul 2026 to Jun 2027
Forecast Horizon: 12 months
CAGR Forecasts
CPI Inflation: 2.44% annually
SP500 Nominal Return: 11.65% annually
SP500 Real Return: 9.21% annually (after inflation)
Gold Return: 9.01% annually
OIL Return: 9.51% annually
DXY Return: -2.18% annually
M2NS Money Growth: 5.21% annually
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.66%
12-Month: 3.61%
Change: -0.05pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.06pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±8.23pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -4.62% to 11.85%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to decline modestly, suggesting easing monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.47%
12-Month: 4.24%
Change: -0.23pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.71pp
RMSE: ±9.14pp
Likely Range: -4.90% to 13.38%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.81pp
Forecast Spread: 0.63pp
Change: -0.18pp (flattening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $23,123.8B
12-Month: $24,329.3B
Annual Growth Rate: +5.21%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$3034B
MAPE: ±4.30%
Likely Range: $20,299B to $28,360B
Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (5.21%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 332.57
12-Month: 340.68
Inflation Rate: 2.44% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±18.01 points
MAPE: ±1.82% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 319.92 to 361.44
Interpretation: ✅ Healthy inflation (2.44%) - near Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.20%
12-Month: 80.05%
Change: -0.15pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±1.03pp
MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 76.93% to 83.17%
Interpretation: ⚠️ Weakening labor market - EPOP declining by -0.15pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.05% indicates robust employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 7,499.36
12-Month: 8,372.86
Nominal Return: +11.65% annually
Real Return: +9.21% annually (after 2.44% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±4556 points
MAPE: ±27.69%
Likely Range: 2,187 to 14,559
Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.
Equity Risk Premium: +7.41% (Expected stock return 11.65% vs 10-year yield 4.24%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 101.19
12-Month: 98.99
Return: -2.18% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±5.55 points
MAPE: ±1.62%
Likely Range: 92.06 to 105.92
Interpretation: ⚠️ Weak dollar - significant depreciation expected. Impact: Positive for exports, negative for imports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,022.90
12-Month: $4,385.45
Return: +9.01% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1499
MAPE: ±17.49%
Likely Range: $1,597 to $7,173
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +9.01%
Inflation: +2.44%
Real gold return: +6.57% ✅ Excellent hedge - significantly outpacing inflation.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $69.50
12-Month: $76.11
Return: +9.51% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$66.27
MAPE: ±27.62%
Likely Range: $-12.15 to $164.36
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +9.51%
Inflation: +2.44%
Real oil return: +7.07% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.
10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)
Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):
Current: -0.44% of PI
12-Month: -0.55% of PI
Change: -0.10pp of PI
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±3.22% of PI
Likely Range: -4.63% to 3.53% of PI
Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.81% of personal income.
Monthly balance forecast deteriorating: -0.44% → -0.55% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ✅ Healthy inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (4/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 9.21% real return forecast
Gold: Strong inflation hedge, outpacing CPI by 6.57pp
Oil: Moderate movement (+9.51%)
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.24% vs 2.44% inflation)
Pray for peace1