A Structural Vector Autoregression model is a type of model in which you give it a large block of data and ask it to identify correlations within it and forecast what is likely to happen in the future based on those correlations. My data begins in 1980 and runs through April.

I added a normalized federal surplus/deficit variable to my SVAR in which the monthly federal deficit or surplus is divided by Personal Income.

The graphs above show the forecasts. By the way, I have been hitting my usage limits on Claude after an hour or so of work, so I have tweaked my M1 Max Mac with 64GB RAM to run a local qwen3.5, one of the coding versions, pretty fast under Ollama Claude, and I have been impressed with the results. It’s slower, but almost as good as Sonnet 4.6.

Here is the model’s write-up. The forecasts should be regarded as the model’s best guess at the central tendency of the variables over the year ahead, and do not capture the wiggles.

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ( → Apr 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: May 2026 to Apr 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 3.86% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 9.80% annually

SP500 Real Return: 5.94% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 2.68% annually

OIL Return: 7.72% annually

DXY Return: 1.65% annually

M2NS Money Growth: 3.35% annually

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.61%

12-Month: 3.99%

Change: +0.38pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.72pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -4.96% to 12.94%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.32%

12-Month: 4.43%

Change: +0.12pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±8.09pp

RMSE: ±9.46pp

Likely Range: -5.03% to 13.89%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.70pp

Forecast Spread: 0.44pp

Change: -0.27pp (flattening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $22,819.6B

12-Month: $23,584.5B

Annual Growth Rate: +3.35%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$3194B

MAPE: ±4.61%

Likely Range: $19,373B to $27,796B

Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.35%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 333.13

12-Month: 345.99

Inflation Rate: 3.86% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±16.78 points

MAPE: ±1.70% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 326.55 to 365.44

Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.86%) - above Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.70%

12-Month: 81.13%

Change: +0.43pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±0.98pp

MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 78.03% to 84.23%

Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.43pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 81.13% indicates robust employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 7,209.01

12-Month: 7,915.60

Nominal Return: +9.80% annually

Real Return: +5.94% annually (after 3.86% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±4157 points

MAPE: ±25.62%

Likely Range: 2,254 to 13,577

Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.

Equity Risk Premium: +5.37% (Expected stock return 9.80% vs 10-year yield 4.43%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 98.10

12-Month: 99.72

Return: +1.65% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±5.63 points

MAPE: ±1.65%

Likely Range: 92.87 to 106.57

Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,636.00

12-Month: $4,760.29

Return: +2.68% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1429

MAPE: ±17.83%

Likely Range: $2,182 to $7,339

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +2.68%

Inflation: +3.86%

Real gold return: -1.18% ⚠️ Weak hedge - underperforming inflation slightly.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $105.41

12-Month: $113.54

Return: +7.72% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$58.09

MAPE: ±24.02%

Likely Range: $34.47 to $192.62

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +7.72%

Inflation: +3.86%

Real oil return: +3.85% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.

10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)

Forecast:

Current: -0.61% of PI

12-Month: -0.54% of PI

Change: +0.06pp of PI

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±11.72% of PI

Likely Range: -16.54% to 15.46% of PI

Interpretation: 📉 Deficit persists - deficit narrowing from -0.61% to -0.54% of PI. Note: Negative values indicate a deficit, positive values indicate a surplus.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 5.94% real return forecast

Gold: Poor hedge, lagging CPI by 1.18pp

Oil: Moderate movement (+7.72%)

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.43% vs 3.86% inflation)

Pray for peace!