Economic forecast from my new model
more inflation on tap
A Structural Vector Autoregression model is a type of model in which you give it a large block of data and ask it to identify correlations within it and forecast what is likely to happen in the future based on those correlations. My data begins in 1980 and runs through April.
I added a normalized federal surplus/deficit variable to my SVAR in which the monthly federal deficit or surplus is divided by Personal Income.
The graphs above show the forecasts. By the way, I have been hitting my usage limits on Claude after an hour or so of work, so I have tweaked my M1 Max Mac with 64GB RAM to run a local qwen3.5, one of the coding versions, pretty fast under Ollama Claude, and I have been impressed with the results. It’s slower, but almost as good as Sonnet 4.6.
Here is the model’s write-up. The forecasts should be regarded as the model’s best guess at the central tendency of the variables over the year ahead, and do not capture the wiggles.
FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ( → Apr 2027)
Key Forecast Metrics
Forecast Period: May 2026 to Apr 2027
Forecast Horizon: 12 months
CAGR Forecasts
CPI Inflation: 3.86% annually
SP500 Nominal Return: 9.80% annually
SP500 Real Return: 5.94% annually (after inflation)
Gold Return: 2.68% annually
OIL Return: 7.72% annually
DXY Return: 1.65% annually
M2NS Money Growth: 3.35% annually
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.61%
12-Month: 3.99%
Change: +0.38pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.72pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -4.96% to 12.94%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.32%
12-Month: 4.43%
Change: +0.12pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±8.09pp
RMSE: ±9.46pp
Likely Range: -5.03% to 13.89%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.70pp
Forecast Spread: 0.44pp
Change: -0.27pp (flattening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $22,819.6B
12-Month: $23,584.5B
Annual Growth Rate: +3.35%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$3194B
MAPE: ±4.61%
Likely Range: $19,373B to $27,796B
Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.35%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 333.13
12-Month: 345.99
Inflation Rate: 3.86% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±16.78 points
MAPE: ±1.70% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 326.55 to 365.44
Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.86%) - above Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.70%
12-Month: 81.13%
Change: +0.43pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±0.98pp
MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 78.03% to 84.23%
Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.43pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 81.13% indicates robust employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 7,209.01
12-Month: 7,915.60
Nominal Return: +9.80% annually
Real Return: +5.94% annually (after 3.86% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±4157 points
MAPE: ±25.62%
Likely Range: 2,254 to 13,577
Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.
Equity Risk Premium: +5.37% (Expected stock return 9.80% vs 10-year yield 4.43%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 98.10
12-Month: 99.72
Return: +1.65% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±5.63 points
MAPE: ±1.65%
Likely Range: 92.87 to 106.57
Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,636.00
12-Month: $4,760.29
Return: +2.68% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1429
MAPE: ±17.83%
Likely Range: $2,182 to $7,339
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +2.68%
Inflation: +3.86%
Real gold return: -1.18% ⚠️ Weak hedge - underperforming inflation slightly.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $105.41
12-Month: $113.54
Return: +7.72% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$58.09
MAPE: ±24.02%
Likely Range: $34.47 to $192.62
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +7.72%
Inflation: +3.86%
Real oil return: +3.85% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.
10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)
Forecast:
Current: -0.61% of PI
12-Month: -0.54% of PI
Change: +0.06pp of PI
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±11.72% of PI
Likely Range: -16.54% to 15.46% of PI
Interpretation: 📉 Deficit persists - deficit narrowing from -0.61% to -0.54% of PI. Note: Negative values indicate a deficit, positive values indicate a surplus.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 5.94% real return forecast
Gold: Poor hedge, lagging CPI by 1.18pp
Oil: Moderate movement (+7.72%)
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.43% vs 3.86% inflation)
Pray for peace!