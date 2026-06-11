With the release of the CPI and the monthly Federal deficit, I have enough data to run my Structural Vector Autoregression model of the US economy. An SVAR takes all the data, correlates all the variables with one another using proper statistical methods, and forecasts the economy as if “everything is endogenous.” It is a purely statistical technique, but it can capture the shape of things to come. It uses month-end data.

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

(June 2026→ May 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: June 2026 to May 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 3.36% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 11.65% annually

SP500 Real Return: 8.29% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 4.52% annually

OIL Return: 14.15% annually

DXY Return: 1.34% annually

M2NS Money Growth: 4.62% annually

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.60%

12-Month: 3.75%

Change: +0.15pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.03pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±8.22pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -4.46% to 11.97%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.48%

12-Month: 4.68%

Change: +0.20pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.66pp

RMSE: ±9.08pp

Likely Range: -4.41% to 13.76%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.88pp

Forecast Spread: 0.92pp

Change: +0.04pp (steepening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $22,943.3B

12-Month: $24,004.3B

Annual Growth Rate: +4.62%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$3016B

MAPE: ±4.28%

Likely Range: $19,986B to $28,022B

Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (4.62%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 333.98

12-Month: 345.20

Inflation Rate: 3.36% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±18.00 points

MAPE: ±1.82% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 324.44 to 365.97

Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.36%) - above Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.80%

12-Month: 80.82%

Change: +0.02pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±1.03pp

MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 77.69% to 83.95%

Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.02pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.82% indicates robust employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 7,580.06

12-Month: 8,463.03

Nominal Return: +11.65% annually

Real Return: +8.29% annually (after 3.36% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±4485 points

MAPE: ±27.49%

Likely Range: 2,375 to 14,551

Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.

Equity Risk Premium: +6.97% (Expected stock return 11.65% vs 10-year yield 4.68%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 98.91

12-Month: 100.24

Return: +1.34% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±5.57 points

MAPE: ±1.63%

Likely Range: 93.29 to 107.19

Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,560.50

12-Month: $4,766.72

Return: +4.52% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1455

MAPE: ±17.22%

Likely Range: $2,042 to $7,491

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +4.52%

Inflation: +3.36%

Real gold return: +1.16% ✅ Good hedge - beating inflation.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $87.36

12-Month: $99.72

Return: +14.15% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$66.14

MAPE: ±27.57%

Likely Range: $11.44 to $188.00

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +14.15%

Inflation: +3.36%

Real oil return: +10.79% ⚠️ Rising energy costs - potential inflationary pressure.

10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)

Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):

Current: -1.10% of PI

12-Month: -0.87% of PI

Change: +0.23pp of PI

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±3.20% of PI

Likely Range: -4.93% to 3.18% of PI

Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.28% of personal income.

Monthly balance forecast improving: -1.10% → -0.87% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 8.29% real return forecast

Gold: Decent hedge, beating CPI by 1.16pp

Oil: Rising sharply (+14.15%), potential inflation risk

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.68% vs 3.36% inflation)

Pray for peace!