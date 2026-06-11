Economic forecast: financial repression with a booming stock market; stable inflation but gently rising rates, steepening yield curve; oil and gold beat inflation
the country is being run for the rich, but the Big Print hasn't started yet
With the release of the CPI and the monthly Federal deficit, I have enough data to run my Structural Vector Autoregression model of the US economy. An SVAR takes all the data, correlates all the variables with one another using proper statistical methods, and forecasts the economy as if “everything is endogenous.” It is a purely statistical technique, but it can capture the shape of things to come. It uses month-end data.
FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
(June 2026→ May 2027)
Key Forecast Metrics
Forecast Period: June 2026 to May 2027
Forecast Horizon: 12 months
CAGR Forecasts
CPI Inflation: 3.36% annually
SP500 Nominal Return: 11.65% annually
SP500 Real Return: 8.29% annually (after inflation)
Gold Return: 4.52% annually
OIL Return: 14.15% annually
DXY Return: 1.34% annually
M2NS Money Growth: 4.62% annually
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.60%
12-Month: 3.75%
Change: +0.15pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.03pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±8.22pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -4.46% to 11.97%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.48%
12-Month: 4.68%
Change: +0.20pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.66pp
RMSE: ±9.08pp
Likely Range: -4.41% to 13.76%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.88pp
Forecast Spread: 0.92pp
Change: +0.04pp (steepening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $22,943.3B
12-Month: $24,004.3B
Annual Growth Rate: +4.62%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$3016B
MAPE: ±4.28%
Likely Range: $19,986B to $28,022B
Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (4.62%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 333.98
12-Month: 345.20
Inflation Rate: 3.36% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±18.00 points
MAPE: ±1.82% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 324.44 to 365.97
Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.36%) - above Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.80%
12-Month: 80.82%
Change: +0.02pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±1.03pp
MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 77.69% to 83.95%
Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.02pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.82% indicates robust employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 7,580.06
12-Month: 8,463.03
Nominal Return: +11.65% annually
Real Return: +8.29% annually (after 3.36% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±4485 points
MAPE: ±27.49%
Likely Range: 2,375 to 14,551
Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.
Equity Risk Premium: +6.97% (Expected stock return 11.65% vs 10-year yield 4.68%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 98.91
12-Month: 100.24
Return: +1.34% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±5.57 points
MAPE: ±1.63%
Likely Range: 93.29 to 107.19
Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,560.50
12-Month: $4,766.72
Return: +4.52% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1455
MAPE: ±17.22%
Likely Range: $2,042 to $7,491
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +4.52%
Inflation: +3.36%
Real gold return: +1.16% ✅ Good hedge - beating inflation.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $87.36
12-Month: $99.72
Return: +14.15% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$66.14
MAPE: ±27.57%
Likely Range: $11.44 to $188.00
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +14.15%
Inflation: +3.36%
Real oil return: +10.79% ⚠️ Rising energy costs - potential inflationary pressure.
10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)
Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):
Current: -1.10% of PI
12-Month: -0.87% of PI
Change: +0.23pp of PI
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±3.20% of PI
Likely Range: -4.93% to 3.18% of PI
Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.28% of personal income.
Monthly balance forecast improving: -1.10% → -0.87% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 8.29% real return forecast
Gold: Decent hedge, beating CPI by 1.16pp
Oil: Rising sharply (+14.15%), potential inflation risk
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.68% vs 3.36% inflation)
Pray for peace!