This is a review for those of us who have been going down the rabbit hole for a while, but it is helpful to review. It seems that after 9-11, the elites began ramping up their diabolical schemes, and we are now living through the results.

Deborah Tavares: NASA’s ‘Future Warfare’ and the Bilderbergers’ ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’

By Rhoda Wilson on September 17, 2024 • ( 12 Comments )

In 2013, Deborah Tavares, a prominent researcher and whistleblower, brought attention to a NASA document titled ‘Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]’.

The document, presented by Dennis Bushnell, Chief Scientist at NASA’s Langley Research Centre in July 2001, outlines the Illuminati’s plans for humanity’s supposed “failure” as a species.

According to Tavares, the document reveals a plan to replace humanity, implying a depopulation agenda. The document’s focus on “future warfare” and “strategic issues” suggests a comprehensive plan for global control and manipulation.

Tavares also referenced ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’, a 1954 Bilderberg policy paper, which ties into the NASA document. This earlier document outlines a strategy for controlling populations through subtle, psychological manipulation, rather than overt violence.

In October 2023, Tavares uploaded her 2013 interview with Trevor Coppola onto her website ‘Stop the Crime’. You can watch the interview below, after which we have highlighted a few of the revelations she made.#

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on Odysee HERE. You can read a referenced transcript of the video HERE.

Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]

Tavares refers to Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025] as the “NASA war document that was found on the NASA website.” It can be read online HERE or HERE. In the event that these are moved or removed, we have included a copy below.

The first page in the copy below is a summary of a “few examples of what is in the NASA document that are happening now’ prepared by Tavares and uploaded onto her website. We have also uploaded a copy of ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’ which Tavares also references. We downloaded this second document from the Internet Archive.

nasa_the_future_of_war Download

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars Original Document Copy Download

“[The NASA war document] is a PowerPoint presentation by Dennis Bushnell the chief NASA scientist at the Langley Centre, and it was presented in July of 2001, just a few months before 9/11,” Tavares explained. When she first came across it, she decided to quickly flip through to see what it was all about.

“I was a little stunned,” she said. “On page four it said, ‘the presentation is based in all cases upon existing data, trends, analysis technologies; no pixie dust’, and the entire premise of the document for the PowerPoint is about robots, cyborgs and humans.”

Tavares believes that the document was written by the Illuminati and wants the public to see it. “The Illuminati, the most wealthy rich men on the face of the planet always telegraph everything that they’re going to do. So, the fact that it was on the NASA website, it was certainly available to the public,” she said.

She was shocked by what the document said on page 93. She explained, “It said capture, torture Americans in living colour, on prime time, and that is an unbelievable statement. Then it’s followed up by saying terror attacks within the continental United States using binary, biologicals, takedown critical infrastructure. They’re going to use an EMP, which is an electromagnetic pulse. They’re going to use radiation frequencies against our brains et cetera and conduct serious psywar and collateral damage and exploitation.”

“On the same page 93, they say to exploit CNN syndrome. Now, CNN of course, is the network, the news media network propaganda machine, and was set up by the CIA,” she added.

She then pointed out what page 66 had to say about humans, “Humans are too large. Humans are too heavy, too tender. Humans are too slow, both physically and mentally, and we require huge logistical trains, meaning we cost way too much money to maintain, and humans have rapidly decreasing to negative value. Can you even believe this?” she said.

On page 9, the document states that humans have taken over and vastly shortened evolution. “They’re going to direct evolution. They believe though, they the bankers, the global elites, believe that they have accomplished immortality,” she said.

She then pointed out how they’re going to attack, using “beam weapons” noting that “this is not just in the United States. This is a global planned attack. An assault with technologies beyond most people’s comprehension.” The beam weapons Tavares was referring to are mentioned on page 45.

“They also talk about micro dust as a weapon,” Tavares said. “They say that this micron-sized mechanised dust, which is distributed as an aerosol, inhaled into the lungs, the dust mechanically bores into the lung tissue and executes various pathological missions. They say it’s a completely new type of warfare and it is legal … is legal! This is what they’re going to do to all the humans on the face of this planet.”

“And then they talk about how frequencies will be used in warfare … they talk about the use of low frequencies, microwave frequencies, and they mention in this NASA document, the US Army report,” Tavares explained.

The US Army report talks about the use of frequencies to target the enemy. “We’re the enemy! And they say 100 per cent of the human population will be affected by these frequencies,” she said. “What they’re doing is they’re jamming our immune systems with these frequencies.”

Tavares believes the health aspect is not the only intention of the frequencies. “The absolute goal [is] incarceration. It is enslavement. And it is depopulation. And it is massive mind control. The frequencies have multiple purposes,” she said.

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

The document ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’ was a document from the 1954 Bilderberg meeting., Tavares said.“[It laid out the strategy to control the human population … they talk about how that this document should not be released to the people because it is a declaration of war.”

‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’ is said to have been found by accident in 1986 by an employee of Boeing Aircraft. He bought a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a government sale and found the manual inside. The manual outlines a plan to control the masses through manipulation of industry, education and politics, and to divert the public’s attention from what is really going on.

“They say that the silent weapon technology has evolved from operations research, a strategic and tactical developed under the military management in England during World War II,” Tavares said.

It is a guide for the “elites” on social engineering. “This document talks about a combination of irresistible attacks upon humanity and how they will control humanity. Politically, they talk about how they set up a political system, right and left, so that we would feel our grievances were aired, and our frustrations could come out. But the bankers were behind everyone who was elected,” she said.

Tavares briefly described what Silent Weapons described. “[The document tells] us how they set up all the social engineering, how they devise the family, how they crumble the family, how they set up the war machine, how they influence thinking in the family unit to allow the family to give up their children to war for rich man’s fodder. It’s a document that discusses the artificial womb. They believe that people need to feel protected and that the elites are going to serve as the womb for protection of the people.”

“We’ve accepted false backed money, which they tell us in the Silent Weapons document,” she said. “One of the reasons that they send our men and women off to war is to reduce the population. Because they have stolen from them. They’ve taken real labour, service, in exchange for illegitimate false fiat money. So, they have to eliminate the creditors. That’s another aspect of war – is to reduce the creditors.”

Solution

Tavares suggested that first, we must educate ourselves as to what is really going on. To do this, she recommends we read the NASA document, ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’, ‘Iron Mountain’ and the ‘New World Order exposed 1969’. “If you just get those basic documents understood – if everyone understands the fraud, then we will be able to eliminate this,” she said.

Other resources she recommends are the research she has collected and shared on her websites. You can find a list of her websites HERE.

