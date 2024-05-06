Share this postDr. David Martin on the "kabuki theater" of the COVID Select Committee Cover-upelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr. David Martin on the "kabuki theater" of the COVID Select Committee Cover-upwhat is up with Rand Paul, anyway; go big or go home! whitewash!Elliott MiddletonMay 06, 20243Share this postDr. David Martin on the "kabuki theater" of the COVID Select Committee Cover-upelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThe virus bioweapon genetic sequence was known before the first case in Wuhan.Have a great week!3Share this postDr. David Martin on the "kabuki theater" of the COVID Select Committee Cover-upelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
What's up with Rand Paul you ask? He's the worst of the worst and here's why. This document:
https://archive.org/details/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier_202109
Was sent to Rand Paul and every member of both the house and the senate back in 2020. It's a 205 page document that proves all of the corruption that Dr. Martin just described. They have had enough evidence to lock them away for a very long time, perhaps even the death penalty. So instead of having the marshals walk down the aisle and have Dr. Fauci in hand cuffs and walking him out, instead he argues loudly with act all big and tough look at me I'm beating up on Dr. Fuckwad, oh and "please donate to my campaign so that I can continue to fight the fight !"
I don't know about you, but I would see Rand Paul campaign advertisements. Within 20 minutes right after those hearings. That's why he's the worst of the worst. I'm not positive but did he even have someone that campaigned against? Did he really need the campaign Contributions to win reelection? This is very depressing especially when you realize how long they've had the information and have done absolutely nothing to bring it to fruition.
It is very frustrating to watch the farce in DC.