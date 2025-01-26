Cecilia Farber pulls together a detailed post on Trump’s first mind-bogglingly disappointing press conference while retaining hope (h/t Karen Bracken). She even analyzes the weird body language. I recommend reading this entire post and especially watching the discussion by former intel analysts Betsy and Robert on the EOs. Farber seems to buy into the hypothesis that the US has been under the control of the Crown for hundreds of years.

As I have written, I think tariff-based MAGA will fail on the economics of the global economy. China is not “over,” as Robert (and the Neocons) assert, according to reliable information (everybody lies about their economies). Their productive capacity is enormous, generating trade surpluses larger than our trade deficits every month.

The Western Plutocrats have decided that WWIII is necessary to deprive China of its oil and decimate its population—and the rest of the world’s population for the Great Reset. Betsy and Robert agree that an energy crisis will be central, as China heavily depends on seafaring oil imports. It is Bibi’s job to get it started (bomb-bomb-bomb Iran).

So, just as with Operation Warp Speed, Trump is out of his depth. Yes, he is cleaning up the US deep state swamp, but the US will be left behind—and will ultimately implode—if we persist in hiding behind tariffs. Some strategic tariffs are necessary, but tariffs will not pay the government’s deficit. Trump’s tweet to Putin signals to me that he will not make a deal, and a NATO attack on Russia remains in the cards.

The US will not be able to maintain a lead in AI, as the Chinese DeepSeek model has already demonstrated. The chip sanctions have forced the Chinese to be more creative with lower-powered chips. Their ocean of engineering talent far exceeds the talent pool in the West, as “Inside China Business” has documented.

The second YouTube video below asserts that it’s the Zionist control of the US that will lead to the fulfillment of the End Times (or a fake End Times). Whether the Western Plutocrats are aliens or agents of aliens or just sociopathic humans with too much money, I don’t know. I suspect Trump is controlled by the Zionists; he will not be able to disobey.

Dig in! There is a lot here. Keep the faith! If these are the End Times, it will all proceed according to plan, and if you’re a Christian, your faith will be tested like never before. If these are not the End times, you must still answer for your life, so repent!

Pray for peace!