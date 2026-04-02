Gemini summary:

Viewers are urged to prepare at home, stock up on essential resources, and treat this period as a necessary, albeit painful, adjustment toward a more multipolar world (33:32-34:06).

While the near term suggests higher prices for longer and potential economic calamity, Doomberg argues that history shows major crises eventually lead to a supply glut as technology and human endeavor adapt (29:43-32:45).

The US is currently facing a quagmire with limited options to force a regime collapse or reopen the Strait through military means (10:04-11:15).

The regime in Iran has proven more resilient than expected, supported by Russia and China in what is described as a proxy war for global financial supremacy (17:18-18:54).

Rather than a direct invasion of Taiwan, it is considered a near-certainty that China will implement a simple economic embargo within the next five years to achieve reunification (27:28-27:45).

China has invested heavily in domestic coal-to-chemical infrastructure , maintains massive energy reserves, and has a grid that is largely immune to the Hormuz closure (0:00-0:46, 26:42-27:22).

China is significantly better positioned to withstand this crisis than Western economies (0:10-0:49).

This situation is viewed as a punctuated equilibrium , where the global oil market is splitting into two, marking the potential end of the 50-year petro-dollar era (8:34-9:10).

Many nations, particularly in the West, are dangerously exposed due to a reliance on highly efficient, just-in-time supply chains that have now broken (3:42-4:18).

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is described as the greatest energy security challenge in history, with global oil trade severely disrupted (2:04-2:10).

This video features an interview with Doomberg regarding the ongoing geopolitical and energy market crisis following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Here are the key takeaways:

Grok:

Approximately 45–57% of China’s crude oil imports come from the Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf) region, based on 2025 data—the most recent full-year figures available as of early 2026.

Breakdown for 2025:

Roughly half (about 50%) of China’s imported oil came from the six main Gulf countries that rely heavily on the Strait of Hormuz (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and sometimes Qatar).

Broader Middle East share (including the Gulf producers above) was often cited at 50–57% of seaborne or total crude imports, with Kpler estimating 57% of direct seaborne crude imports from the Middle East.

Strait of Hormuz-specific exposure: Many analysts note that ~40–50% of China’s seaborne oil imports transit the strait, which carries nearly all Persian Gulf exports (with limited bypass pipelines for Saudi/UAE oil).

Key country contributions (approximate shares of China’s total crude imports in 2024–2025):

Saudi Arabia : ~14%

Iran : ~11–13% (officially underreported due to sanctions; actual ~1.38 million bpd, or ~13% of seaborne imports)

Iraq : ~9–11%

UAE : ~6–7%

Oman : ~5–7%

Kuwait and others: smaller shares

Together, these Gulf/Middle East suppliers made up the bulk of the 45–57% range. Russia remained China’s top single supplier (~17–20%), followed by others like Brazil, Angola, and rerouted volumes (e.g., via Malaysia).

Context and nuances:

China imported a record ~ 11.5–11.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in 2025, with over 70% of its total oil consumption coming from imports (most seaborne).

The Persian Gulf figure focuses on producers whose oil overwhelmingly transits the Strait of Hormuz, distinguishing it from broader “Middle East” or non-Gulf sources.

In early 2026 (pre- or early-war period), China ramped up imports for stockpiling, but the regional shares remained similar.

Current disruptions (from the Iran conflict) have hit these flows hard, though Iranian shipments to China have continued at reduced but notable levels, as discussed previously.

These percentages can vary slightly by source (official Chinese customs data often understate Iranian/Venezuelan volumes due to sanctions and shadow fleet tactics), but the consensus across analytics firms (Kpler, Rystad, etc.) and reports points to the ~45–57% range for Persian Gulf/Middle East reliance.

China has diversified somewhat (more Russia via pipelines, Latin America/Africa, and domestic production), but the Gulf remains a critical chokepoint for its energy security—especially amid the ongoing Hormuz restrictions.

China’s energy sources

Oil accounts for approximately 18–20% of China’s total primary energy consumption as of the most recent data (primarily 2023–2025 figures).

Latest breakdowns (primary energy consumption):

IEA data (2023) : Oil and oil products made up 18.3% of China’s total energy supply.

U.S. EIA (2023) : Petroleum and other liquids contributed 20% of primary energy consumption.

Energy Institute / bp estimates (2024): Oil hovered around 19–20%, with coal at ~58–62%, natural gas at ~8–10%, and non-fossil sources (renewables + nuclear + hydro) making up the rest (roughly 12–15% in some metrics, though electricity generation shows faster clean energy gains).

Context and trends:

Primary energy includes all sources used for electricity generation, transport, industry, heating, etc. (measured in exajoules or million tonnes of coal equivalent). Oil’s role is dominant in transportation (road fuels, aviation) and petrochemicals , but relatively small in power generation (oil-fired power is under 1% of electricity mix).

Coal remains by far the largest source (~55–62%), though its share is gradually declining as renewables surge in the electricity sector.

Recent shifts (2024–2025) : Oil demand in China has shown signs of plateauing or modest decline in fuel use due to rapid EV adoption (EVs reached ~48% of new vehicle sales in 2024). However, petrochemical demand provides some offset. Overall primary energy share for oil has stayed stable in the high teens.

China’s total primary energy consumption is massive (around 160+ quads in recent years), with oil consumption at roughly 15–17 million barrels per day equivalent.

Comparison to electricity generation:

Oil plays a negligible role in power (<0.1–1%), where the mix is dominated by coal (~53–60% in 2025), hydro, wind, solar, and nuclear. Clean sources (including hydro) now exceed 40% of installed capacity and are rapidly growing in output.

In short, while oil is critical for mobility and industry, it represents about one-fifth of China’s overall energy mix—far less than coal but still a key imported vulnerability (as ~70–75% of crude is imported, with a large Persian Gulf share). The share has been slowly trending down due to electrification and renewables growth, but absolute volumes remain huge.