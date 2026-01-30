China’s yuan is appreciating against the USD, which is still below its long-term channel.

Trump’s Fed chair pick is a hawk, so we’re back to a strong dollar policy when the yen and the dollar are engaged in a shoot-out at the OK Corral.

Meanwhile, China offers the world lower interest rates, an appreciating currency, and plenty of useful, low-priced intermediate goods. Do business with us!

Meanwhile, it looks as if the Neocons may attack Iran soon… or not? Only the Mad King knows.

Pray for peace!