Dollar-yen showdown dominates currency markets
Trump taps a hawk for Fed, signaling return to strong dollar policy' what will Japan do?
China’s yuan is appreciating against the USD, which is still below its long-term channel.
Trump’s Fed chair pick is a hawk, so we’re back to a strong dollar policy when the yen and the dollar are engaged in a shoot-out at the OK Corral.
Meanwhile, China offers the world lower interest rates, an appreciating currency, and plenty of useful, low-priced intermediate goods. Do business with us!
Meanwhile, it looks as if the Neocons may attack Iran soon… or not? Only the Mad King knows.
Pray for peace!