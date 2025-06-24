The monthly chart shows the USD’s steep decline following President Trump's return to office. The Coppock and MACD indicators are low in positions that often lead to reversals. But will a rising dollar help the US trade deficit? NO! Meanwhile, China’s digital yuan is capturing an increasing share of trade from the SWIFT system, leaving US banks at a disadvantage.

Even if the world war heats up, China is better positioned to weather it, as it offers the world affordable products. Its trillion-dollar trade surplus will likely persist. The yuan has appreciated recently, but China can always fire the monetary bazooka domestically to stimulate its consumer sector. If the yuan slips, that means China is exporting even more deflation, which no trading partner is likely to object to in a world of war and supply chain constraints.

The US should be suing for peace with the world, not going to war with it. The Neocons don’t know anything but their insane desire for unipolar dominance.

Pray for peace!