From Grok:

Reports from early 2025 indicate that a significant number of personnel from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk under President Donald Trump’s administration, resigned in protest over efforts to dismantle critical public services. On February 25, 2025, 21 civil service employees, including engineers, data scientists, and product managers, stepped down, citing their refusal to use their technical expertise to undermine essential government systems. In a joint resignation letter, they expressed that their oath to serve the American people and uphold the Constitution could no longer be honored under DOGE’s directives, which they viewed as a threat to services like Social Security, veterans’ benefits, tax filing, healthcare, and disaster relief. These staffers, many of whom previously held senior roles at tech giants like Google and Amazon, had been part of the U.S. Digital Service before it was rebranded as DOGE. They also criticized the involvement of political ideologues lacking necessary skills in the government-slashing initiative. The resignations, reported widely by outlets like AP News, Reuters, and CBC, reflect broader tensions amid Trump and Musk’s aggressive push to reduce the federal workforce, sparking legal challenges and public backlash over the potential destabilization of vital public infrastructure. White House officials dismissed the resignations, asserting that Trump’s efficiency agenda would proceed undeterred.

The staff who resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in early 2025 weren’t explicitly described as holdovers from the previous administration in the traditional sense—like political appointees lingering from Biden’s term. Instead, the 21 employees, including engineers, data scientists, and product managers, were largely career civil servants who had been part of the U.S. Digital Service (USDS) before it was rebranded as DOGE under Trump and Musk’s leadership. Reports indicate many had joined USDS during or before Biden’s administration, drawn by its mission to modernize government tech, and some had experience at tech giants like Google and Amazon. Their tenure predated Trump’s January 2025 inauguration, suggesting they were entrenched in the federal workforce rather than new hires under the current administration. However, no specific evidence ties their hiring directly to Biden-era political appointments; they appear to have been nonpartisan experts caught in a ideological shift. Their resignation letter, as cited by AP News and Reuters, framed their exit as a rejection of DOGE’s new direction—dismantling services they’d worked to improve—rather than a partisan loyalty to the prior administration.