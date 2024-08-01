For orientation, new subscribers should read my pinned post, which gives some background on the Neocons who have been running US foreign policy since the turn of the century.

The US federal debt has passed $35 trillion. China still hasn’t cratered into demographic collapse. China will still have about a billion souls at the end of the century unless the Neocons attempt to embargo their food and fuel.

Rather, the collapse of the CCP Ponzi scheme that was their 29-percent-of-GDP real estate sector has induced mild deflation and lower interest rates. Domestic demand is weak because the Chinese are savers and are facing uncertainty, but their trade surplus is reaching record levels. China's labor force is more than four times greater than the US’s.

