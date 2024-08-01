DOD desperately asking Koreans and Japanese to build ships for them in the US
another hard-hitting Kevin Walmsley report on DOD intransigence and the stupidity of the trade war
The US federal debt has passed $35 trillion. China still hasn’t cratered into demographic collapse. China will still have about a billion souls at the end of the century unless the Neocons attempt to embargo their food and fuel.
Rather, the collapse of the CCP Ponzi scheme that was their 29-percent-of-GDP real estate sector has induced mild deflation and lower interest rates. Domestic demand is weak because the Chinese are savers and are facing uncertainty, but their trade surplus is reaching record levels. China's labor force is more than four times greater than the US’s.
China is currently experiencing deflation. As of July 2023, the country’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.3% year-over-year, marking the first time in over two years that China has slipped into deflation. This situation is primarily driven by weak domestic demand, a housing market slump, and high levels of local government debt.
Deflation can pose significant challenges for the economy, including increased debt burdens and reduced consumer spending, which can further slow economic growth12. Despite recent stimulus measures, the risk of deflation is expected to persist through the end of 2023.
