Did Putin execute 400 Russian doctors for administering mRNA vaxxes?
doing a little fact checking
The “news” was circulating on some far-right alternative websites that Putin executed 400 Russian doctors for administering mRNA vaxxes.
I could find no corroboration of this story but continued to do a little research on Russia’s Covid “vaccines,” which seem to be more like traditional vaccines in that they do not use mRNA, but instead insert genetic code to make the nasty spike protein into two different coronaviruses! Whoa!
Via MS Copilot GPT-4:
The COVID-19 vaccines developed and used in Russia are not mRNA vaccines. The most well-known Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, is an adenovirus viral vector vaccine1. This type of vaccine uses a different mechanism than mRNA vaccines like those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Here’s a brief explanation of how the Sputnik V vaccine works:
It uses two different adenoviruses (common cold viruses) that have been modified to carry the gene for the coronavirus spike protein2.
Once administered, these adenoviruses deliver the spike protein gene to cells, instructing them to produce the spike protein.
This, in turn, triggers an immune response, preparing the body to fight off the actual virus if it encounters it2.
Other Russian vaccines, such as EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, also use different technologies but are not based on mRNA3. These vaccines have been approved for use in Russia and in some other countries. However, they have not been widely recognized or authorized by international health agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA)4.
I’m not a biochemist or geneticist, but it seems that a “vaccine” that causes the cell to manufacture the antigen by itself — could at least be called a “genetic therapy.”
Riley Wagaman has opined on the Sputnik V “genetic slurry.”
Following up, I went to ourworldindata.org, an authoritative source, to see how excess mortality stacked up between Russia and the US during the pandemic, 2020 to 2023. According to the chart below, it looks as if Russia might have done slightly better than the US.
Here is the cumulative chart.
The terminal central estimate is 1.69 million, which when divided into the 2022 Russian population yields about 1.13 percent (0.013) or 11.3 deaths per 1000 population, although the CDC estimates the number to be closer to 13.
For comparison, here is the US chart.
Here the central estimate is 1.37 million, or about 0.41 percent of 2022 population, for 4.1 deaths per 1000.
To my eye, there is a discrepancy between the first chart and the other estimates. The first chart’s data come from the Human Mortality Database, while the other charts draw from the CDC, WHO, and The Economist.
Go figure.
Helpful comments from those more biochemistry literate than I am are welcomed!
Have a great week! Pray for peace!
Greg Reese, who is presently living in Russia said, “They are not experiencing, ‘Sudden Death Syndrome.’”