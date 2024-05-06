The “news” was circulating on some far-right alternative websites that Putin executed 400 Russian doctors for administering mRNA vaxxes.

I could find no corroboration of this story but continued to do a little research on Russia’s Covid “vaccines,” which seem to be more like traditional vaccines in that they do not use mRNA, but instead insert genetic code to make the nasty spike protein into two different coronaviruses! Whoa!

Via MS Copilot GPT-4:

I’m not a biochemist or geneticist, but it seems that a “vaccine” that causes the cell to manufacture the antigen by itself — could at least be called a “genetic therapy.”

Riley Wagaman has opined on the Sputnik V “genetic slurry.”

Following up, I went to ourworldindata.org, an authoritative source, to see how excess mortality stacked up between Russia and the US during the pandemic, 2020 to 2023. According to the chart below, it looks as if Russia might have done slightly better than the US.

Here is the cumulative chart.

The terminal central estimate is 1.69 million, which when divided into the 2022 Russian population yields about 1.13 percent (0.013) or 11.3 deaths per 1000 population, although the CDC estimates the number to be closer to 13.

For comparison, here is the US chart.

Here the central estimate is 1.37 million, or about 0.41 percent of 2022 population, for 4.1 deaths per 1000.

To my eye, there is a discrepancy between the first chart and the other estimates. The first chart’s data come from the Human Mortality Database, while the other charts draw from the CDC, WHO, and The Economist.

Go figure.

Helpful comments from those more biochemistry literate than I am are welcomed!

Have a great week! Pray for peace!