I have long believed Trump has been under threat of harm to his family by members of the Deep State.

Via whatdoesitmean.com:

March 20, 2026

Charlie Kirk Assassination Was Israeli Threat To Kill Trump Family If America Didn’t Attack Iran

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A beyond foreboding new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump invoked emergency war powers to provide $23 billion in arms sales to Gulf countries as the Iran war wages on, says this emergency war action was swiftly followed by Switzerland announcing: “Exports of war materiel to the United States cannot currently be authorized...The export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorized for the duration of the conflict”.

Following the news that Russia is sending two fuel tanker ships to break the American blockade of Cuba, this report notes, the United States declared that it won’t allow Cuba to receive Russian fuel—a declaration immediately followed by top Kremlin advisor Nikolai Patrushev warning: “The possibility of requesting mobile fire teams to escort Russian-flagged vessels through port captains is being explored...The deployment of special protective equipment on board vessels is also currently being considered...Measures are being considered for escorting merchant fleets by naval ships”.

As Russian military mobile fire teams and warships prepare to break the American blockade of Cuba, this report continues, yesterday it saw United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth proclaiming: “Iran’s air defenses are flattened”—a premature proclamation followed by the Pentagon confirming that Iranian air defenses crippled one of its most advanced F-35 stealth fighters—after which Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf proclaimed: “The F-35 was not just a fighter jet, it was a monument to the invincibility and arrogance of the American military; a theological symbol, claimed to be invisible to any eye and superior to all power...This symbol was struck down for the first time in the world...This was the moment an entire order collapsed”.

Also yesterday, this report details, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a war crimes against humanity arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, proclaimed: “After 20 days, I can tell you — Iran today has no ability to enrich uranium, and no ability to produce ballistic missiles...We are continuing to crush these capabilities...We will crush them to dust, to ashes”—a proclamation followed by Iran launching its “67th wave” of ballistic missile and drone strikes against Israeli and American targets today.

Immediately following the Twelve-Day War that lasted from 13 to 24 June 2025, about which President Trump proclaimed: “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images...Obliteration is an accurate term!”, this report notes, wanted war criminal Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered a strike on Iran designed to engulf America into a wider war, which caused President Trump to post the dire warning: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS...IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION...BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”.

As to what happened between June of last year when President Trump ordered Israel not to attack Iran and him being dragged into a new war eight months later, this concludes, can be glimpsed by the Washington Post revealing that Vice President J.D. Vance convened a White House meeting with top officials and Director Joe Kent of the United States National Counterterrorism Center on Monday—on Tuesday it saw Director Kent resigning and blaming Israel for dragging President Trump into war—on Wednesday it saw Director Kent holding a two hour interview with Tucker Carlson, wherein he beyond shockingly revealed that the assassination of Charlie Kirk and threats to murder Trump family members were what caused President Trump to let Israel drag him into war—on Thursday it saw Director Kent echoing President Trump to the American peoples: “I will not in good conscience send young men and women off to die on foreign battlefields”—and today, on Friday, a world now standing on the brink of nuclear war faces the real possibility that under Israeli death threat President Trump dispatched Director Kent to sound the alarm about what is really happening before it’s too late.

[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]