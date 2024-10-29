The video provides the receipts.

https://rumble.com/v5ki16a-dhs-insider-admits-false-flag-cyber-attack-on-nov-5-will-rig-election-for-h.html

But wait! While I was preparing this post—and after independently reaching the page shown above—in checking my work, I went back to the page (which suddenly became much harder to pull up in search results) and found that the tabletop exercise has been canceled due to “disinformation”!

For those who don’t want to try to read the small print, here it is:

After careful consideration, AFCEA-Atlanta (a chapter of AFCEA International) and its event production partner Federal Business Council (FBC) are postponing the 2024 Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Conference. originally scheduled in Atlanta for November 6-7, 2024, and a pre-conference tabletop exercise during setup on the 5th. A rapid and unanticipated rise in rhetoric and threats stemming from disinformation about the purpose of the event and its proximity to Election Day contributed to the decision to postpone. Out of an abundance of caution and because a number of government agencies are unable to participate, we made this difficult decision so that we can deliver a high-quality and meaningful event, with deep and rich engagement across industry, government and academia, and full participation by all stakeholders. We apologize for the inconvenience and are exploring options to reschedule the event. We will reach out directly to all participants with details, including information about transferring existing exhibits, registrations and sponsorships. Updates also will be shared on the AFCEA-Atlanta chapter's event website, on FBC's website, via email and on social media. Your registration will be automatically transferred to the new date. When the date is announced, you'll have the ability to accept or decline, per our normal processes. Thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding. [emphasis added]

So, will we still have a cyber attack on election day? Or has the cyber attack also been postponed to January 6, 2025?

Pray for peace!