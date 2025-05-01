DEEP STATE WANTS WAR; TRUMP ACCOMMODATES
why did I bother to vote? everything is a psyop; the old Cold War plans are coming off the shelf; the WEF Cabal wants to be in charge when the Great Reset is done--but probably no one will be...
Trump has just given Ukraine more weapons. I suspect that he is under the Cabal’s control.
The Great Reset was to be cooperative, East and West adopting Glorious Communism in its techno-feudal CCP-style incarnation. But the WEF Cabal Neocons couldn’t let go of their brilliant idea to strike Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness (because of the fall of the Soviet Union and the one-child policy) to “collapse” them.
But BRICS+ has arisen, and the global South has awakened and is developing apace, helped by China’s massive industrial output.
The “tariffs strategy” is based on the cockamamie trade deficits formula, not the actual tariffs in place, which were relatively low for everyone prior to Trump 1, when the world enjoyed fairly free trade, to everyone’s benefit.
I am embarrassed to see one of my heroes defending Trump’s tariffs. This is how bad the cognitive dissonance is in the US today. We’ve been “snookered,” just as Trump supposedly was in 2020, locking the country down.
The US government is completely corrupt.
They are using the US consumer as a weapon to collapse China, and the global South, which accounts for more than 50% of China’s trade surplus.
Allegedly, a majority of U.S. senators now believe Vladimir Putin is “the bad guy.” Read Lindsey Graham’s statement below. War fever in the Beltway.
Under Ukrainian Death Threat Trump Agrees To Worthless Minerals Deal
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
An informative new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Putin proclaimed: “Russia is, without a doubt, a nation of winners and continues to stand its ground”, says this proclamation followed the International Monetary Fund revealing: “Russia now ranks as the world's fourth-largest economy...Last year saw Russia’s gross domestic product reached an all-time high of $6.94 trillion...Apart from Russia, the top-five list of the world’s largest economies includes China, the United States, India, and Japan...The five made the most significant contribution to the world economic growth in 2024...The remaining countries provided less than 2% of global growth in GDP terms”.
While the over 25,000 sanctions slammed on Russia by the West remain unable to stop its record breaking economic growth, this report notes, this week it saw President Donald Trump notifying the United States Congress of his proposal to sell $50 million of “defense articles” to Ukraine, without him specifying what they are—and was a notification joined by United States Senator Lindsey Graham issuing the declaration of total war threat: “At least 72 U.S. senators are prepared to vote for bone-crushing sanctions against Russia and massive tariffs on countries supporting Moscow...The goal is to help the president...I think President Trump's the best person to achieve that goal, but these sanctions represent the Senate's view that we see the primary bad guy as being Russia”.
As President Trump contemplates the insanity of waging total war against “bad guy” Russia, this report continues, yesterday it saw Ukrainian First Deputy Prime and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko arriving in Washington to meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, after which he issued the press release “Treasury Announces Agreement to Establish United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund”.
With the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund otherwise known as the “minerals agreement”, this report details, Economy Minister Svyrydenko has no legal authority to sign any agreements, which is why it must be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament before coming into force, and about which is known: “The two countries will establish a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund, with each side having equal voting rights....The fund’s profits will be invested exclusively in Ukraine, which will not be asked to pay back any debt for billions of dollars in US support since Russia’s February 2022 invasion....Ukraine will have full control over its subsoil, infrastructure and natural resources...The deal will exclusively finance mineral, oil and gas projects as well as infrastructure and processing in Ukraine for the first 10 years, after which profits may be distributed between the partners”.
As Ukraine holds some five percent of the world’s mineral resources and rare earths, according to various estimates, this report notes, it was quickly observed: “Questions remain over how the US will tap resources located on the territory now controlled by Russian forces...About 40 percent of Ukraine’s metal resources are now under Russian occupation”—the leftist New York Times factually assessed: “The deal will have little significance if Russia and Ukraine fail to reach a sustainable ceasefire”—and former Obama Regime top official Alex Jacquez truthfully declared: “The bottom line is Ukraine has deposits of a variety of critical minerals being valued at essentially imaginary numbers...There is a reason few of these mining projects are actually being developed outside of China — under current economic conditions, it makes little sense for investors”.
The only apparent reason for President Trump agreeing to a worthless mineral deal with Ukraine, this report concludes, was glimpsed when his top media advisor Tucker Carlson gravely revealed yesterday: “It’s very obvious that the Ukrainians were involved in the attempted assassination of President Trump on the golf course in Florida...I know for a fact there were others who were a target of assassination attempts by the Ukrainian government”.
[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
Pray for peace!