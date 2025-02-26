Two analysts I trust comment on Trump’s efforts to decouple from China.

If there are security concerns with China’s investments in the US, address them. No purchases of farmland next to military bases. But when it comes to AI and intellectual property, as Kevin Walmsley points out, it’s not clear who owns it in the end. Much of AI research in the US is being done by Chinese-educated talent who could quickly get a better offer back home and take the IP with them in their heads.

Singaporean Sean Foo comments on the developing trade war.

Trump’s efforts to create a “Fortress of Solitude” will produce a shriveled facsimile of former US greatness.

Pray for peace!