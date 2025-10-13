Your electricity bill is going to go up. MAGA!

Via Grok:

Jason Furman, is a professor of economics at Harvard University and former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama. In a September 27, 2025, post on X (formerly Twitter), Furman highlighted the U.S. economy’s heavy dependence on AI-driven data center investments for growth in the first half (H1) of 2025. He calculated that excluding investment in information processing equipment and software (which accounts for just 4% of total GDP), real GDP growth would have been a mere 0.1% annualized rate—essentially flatlining the economy.

Key Details from Furman’s Analysis

Core Statistic : “Investment in information processing equipment & software is 4% of GDP. But it was responsible for 92% of GDP growth in the first half of this year. GDP excluding these categories grew at a 0.1% annual rate in H1.”

Caveat : Furman clarified this is not a strict counterfactual: “Absent the AI boom we would probably have lower interest rates [and] electricity prices, thus some additional growth in other sectors. In very rough terms that could maybe make up about half of what we got from the AI boom.”

Supporting Visualization : Furman’s post included two charts: Left Chart : Real business fixed investment in information processing equipment and software (percent change, annualized rate). It shows modest growth in prior periods but a sharp spike to ~28% in H1 2025, driven by AI data center buildouts from firms like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia. Right Chart : Real GDP excluding information processing equipment and software (percent change, annualized rate). Growth hovers around 1-4% in earlier halves but flattens to ~0.1% in H1 2025, underscoring stagnation elsewhere (e.g., minimal contributions from manufacturing, real estate, retail, and services).



This analysis has been widely covered in media, including a Fortune article that frames it as evidence of a “K-shaped” economy: booming tech investments amid broader sluggishness, with job creation slowing and other sectors barely contributing (or even detracting). Analysts like Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett estimate data center-linked spending added ~100 basis points (1%) to U.S. real GDP growth, with hyperscalers’ capex surging fourfold to nearly $400 billion annually.

For the full context, see Furman’s original X post here or the Fortune coverage here.