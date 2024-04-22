Singaporean Sean Foo explains how a strong dollar can crush emerging nations' economies. China, Japan, and South Korea are all “begging” to intervene against the dollar, but this is useless. The relatively high interest rates the US Treasury pays to fight domestic inflation translate into inflation for offshore consumers who have to buy imports priced in dollars.

The BRICS+ will need to develop the mechanisms to trade directly in each others’ currencies to stave off this problem, as the US dollar appears poised to rally for some time in an environment of world war.

14 min

Peter of the “Game of Trades” channel says that although the yield curve is signaling that we are near the end of the business cycle, the strong dollar may enable final push in the stock market (and he never even mentions that it’s an election year). However, given the valuations of the current market and the debt situation, the recession that lies on the other side may be severe.

8 min