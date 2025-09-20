I don’t usually follow the extreme “conspiracy theory” stuff, preferring to say that I infer the existence of the Cabal by their actions, the way we infer the existence of the wind by its action among the branches of trees. It is challenging to establish causality, and it's also risky.

For those interested in the secret society/ruling families kind of thing, I recommend Frances Leader. For those interested in the way the Satanists/Luciferians parade symbols of their twisted faith in our faces and attempt to fulfill Biblical prophecy in doing so, I recommend Jonathan Kleck.

I didn’t follow Charlie Kirk when he was alive (or before his alleged assassination, I should say). Some years ago, I attended a Promise Keepers event in a stadium, and I found it was not at all what I needed. However, the videos below appear to be well-researched (I use my intuition for these kinds of assessments) and shed light on the extensive manipulation that occurs behind the scenes of virtually everything that enters mainstream consciousness. This is wild stuff; highly recommended.

tl;dr Erika was in Trump’s orbit before ever meeting Charlie, and may have been his handler

Pray for peace!