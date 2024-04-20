Dr. McCullough on vaccines.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH We can all accept that a better diet, fitness, body weight, and good sleep all would contribute to improvements in human health. But what about medical interventions that are applied to us as children and some continuing into adulthood. Products injected into us with no way of getting them out of the body…

Dr. John Campbell on MP Andrew Bridgen’s courageous stand in an empty Parliament.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented time in academic medicine characterized by a cloud of fear, therapeutic nihilism, vaccine hubris, and academic fraud in the peer-reviewed published literature.

This problem has become so apparent that the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic chaired by Rep Brad Wenstrup called three journal editors to testify. One showed up—Dr. Holden Thorpe of the Science family of journals.