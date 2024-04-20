Covid news & views
vaccines and health, Andrew Bridgen in Parliament, academic fraud in the Covid era
Dr. McCullough on vaccines.
Dr. John Campbell on MP Andrew Bridgen’s courageous stand in an empty Parliament.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented time in academic medicine characterized by a cloud of fear, therapeutic nihilism, vaccine hubris, and academic fraud in the peer-reviewed published literature.
This problem has become so apparent that the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic chaired by Rep Brad Wenstrup called three journal editors to testify. One showed up—Dr. Holden Thorpe of the Science family of journals.
