This is important, but it is a bit of heavy reading. The posse is setting the record straight on the murderous fraud from a medical point of view. The larger problem is that the laws of the land have been perverted to create a "kill box" (Katherine Watt's term) for the DOD and Deep State to do their dirty work in, and they still have not been reigned in.

We don’t know who is running the country.

Our understanding of COVID-19 synthetic, modified mRNA (modmRNA) products and their public health impact has evolved substantially since December 2020. Published reports from the original randomized placebo-controlled trials concluded that the modmRNA injections could greatly reduce COVID-19 symptoms. However, the premature termination of both trials obviated any reliable assessment of potential adverse events due to an insufficient timeframe for proper safety evaluation. Following authorization of the modmRNA products for global distribution, problems with the methods and execution of the trials have emerged. The usual safety testing protocols and toxicology requirements were bypassed. Many key trial findings were either misreported or omitted entirely from published trial reports. By implication, the secondary estimates of excess morbidity and mortality in both trials must be deemed underestimates. Rigorous re-analyses of trial data and post-marketing surveillance studies indicate a substantial degree of modmRNA-related harms than was initially reported. Confidential Pfizer documents had revealed 1.6 million adverse events by August 2022. A third were serious injuries to cardiovascular, neurological, thrombotic,immunological, and reproductive systems, along with an alarming increase in cancers. Moreover, well-designed studies have shown that repeated modmRNA injections cause immune dysfunction, thereby potentially contributing toheightened susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infections and increased risksof COVID-19. This paper also discusses the insidious influenceof the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, a closely coordinated collaboration between public health organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory agencies. We recommend a global moratorium on the modmRNA products until proper safety and toxicological studies are conducted. [emphasis added]

