Jiang is a Cantonese cynic at heart, but says that he has had the spark of Christ’s divinity ignited in his heart. Naturally, as a baby Christian, he hates the church. He presents his theory of Pax Judaica as speculation, but it does connect a lot of the dots, especially how secret societies use trauma-based mind control. He also explains accelerationism, allegedly tracing it back to Newton.

Give this a hearing, and ask yourself how many of these beliefs are operating in you and in the people around you. That someone or something is pushing a hidden agenda is obvious at this point to me. Jiang hypothesizes that a broader coalition of secret societies is using the Jews to pursue the Beast System, first prototyped in Communist China. He doesn’t discuss the Chinese aspect of the story, as he can’t. As I have written, I believe the Great Reset to impose the Beast system started as a cooperative venture of the CCP and the World Economic Forum, and in about 2022, the Neocons of the Western faction decided to double-cross the Chinese to maintain unipolar dominance, and destroy Russia and China as per their Cold War plans.

There are a lot of errors here, but one thing is clear: when politicians arrive in Washington, D.C., their lives and the lives of their families are made contingent upon the politician towing the “party line.” There is an evil force of great power directing activities in the world today through bribery, blackmail, and intimidation.

Pray for peace! I will be quiet for a few days through the solstice. Align with the light!