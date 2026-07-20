Via confoundedinterest.net:

Real Home Price Growth Is Negative (Worse In China), Fed Money Printing (M2) Increasing, China’s Money Printing Increasing Even Faster Than US

confoundedinterest17 #bubble, #inflation, CMBS, CRE, ECB, Economy, Existing Home Sales, fannie mae, Fed, Freddie Mac, GDP, Gold, Housing, Mortgage, Powell, SPX, Stocks, Treasuries, Treasury, Uncategorized, Wages, Yellen July 20, 2026 1 Minute

US home prices are clearly unaffordable for younger households, given the dearth of true starter homes. As of Q1 2026, REAL US residential property prices fell -2.1% YoY.

China’s real residential property prices are declining even faster than the US.

The US Federal Reserve is printing money M2 at a 5.6% YoY pace. Slower than during the Covid outbreak, and slower than the decade prior to Covid.

China is printing money at a gutwrenching pace (10.5% YoY as of August 2019). Note that China has historically printed money faster than The Federal Reserve.

Global Central Banks are the Neegans of the global economy.