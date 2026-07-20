Confoundedinterest: Real Home Price Growth Is Negative (Worse In China), Fed Money Printing (M2) Increasing, China’s Money Printing Increasing Even Faster Than US
Real Home Price Growth Is Negative (Worse In China), Fed Money Printing (M2) Increasing, China’s Money Printing Increasing Even Faster Than US
confoundedinterest17 #bubble, #inflation, CMBS, CRE, ECB, Economy, Existing Home Sales, fannie mae, Fed, Freddie Mac, GDP, Gold, Housing, Mortgage, Powell, SPX, Stocks, Treasuries, Treasury, Uncategorized, Wages, Yellen July 20, 2026 1 Minute
US home prices are clearly unaffordable for younger households, given the dearth of true starter homes. As of Q1 2026, REAL US residential property prices fell -2.1% YoY.
China’s real residential property prices are declining even faster than the US.
The US Federal Reserve is printing money M2 at a 5.6% YoY pace. Slower than during the Covid outbreak, and slower than the decade prior to Covid.
China is printing money at a gutwrenching pace (10.5% YoY as of August 2019). Note that China has historically printed money faster than The Federal Reserve.
Global Central Banks are the Neegans of the global economy.
Pray for peace!