If you click through to the study, “N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?”, you will see that the first sentence is an abject kowtowing to the Bio-Pharmaceutical complex and The Narrative. But I guess that’s what it took to get the study published. Here’s the sentence:

Due to the health emergency created by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, the rapid implementation of a new vaccine technology was necessary.

[Sigh.]

The “rapid development of a new vaccine technology” was neither necessary, nor prudent, safe, or effective; it was genocidal profiteering to advance the Great Reset.

Via gatewaypundit.com:

Confirmed: Researchers Reveal COVID mRNA Vaccines Contain Component that Suppresses Immune Response and Stimulates Cancer Growth by Jim Hᴏft Apr. 17, 2024 7:30 am1141 Comments Credit: Getty ImagesA comprehensive review by an international consortium of scientists has raised serious concerns about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines’ safety profile. Review articles are summaries of current research on a particular topic. They are also sometimes called literature reviews or secondary sources. The review, “N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?” published on Science Direct, delves into the potential implications of a vaccine ingredient—N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ)—that may play a role in immune suppression and cancer proliferation. m1Ψ was incorporated into Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to enhance its efficacy. This component was introduced in the mRNA vaccine as a means to produce a significant amount of modified SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA through in vitro transcription (IVT). This modification was crucial in the rapid development and deployment of the vaccine during the height of the pandemic. However, the review article calls into question the long-term impacts of this modification, especially concerning the vaccine’s interaction with the body’s immune response and potential carcinogenic effects. According to the review’s abstract, evidence suggests that while mRNA vaccines may have been “effective” in reducing severe disease outcomes, they might not provide sterilizing immunity, leaving individuals susceptible to recurring infections. More critically, the review highlights that the inclusion of m1Ψ in mRNA vaccines appears to inhibit key immunological pathways, impairing the body’s early interferon signaling. Interferon is a natural substance that helps the body’s immune system fight infection and other diseases, such as cancer. This immunosuppression, intended to ensure efficient synthesis of the spike protein and minimize immune activation, may inadvertently foster an environment conducive to cancer development and metastasis. In contrast, mRNA vaccines without this modification have shown the opposite effect. “Based on this compelling evidence, we suggest that future clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines with a 100 % m1Ψ modification, but rather ones with the lower percentage of m1Ψ modification to avoid immune suppression,” the researchers said. [The article continues here.]

See also Greg Reese’s post today. I would like to see more confirmation that the vaxxes give people an Internet address. If you have links, please reference them in the comments. I have seen some of the Spanish videos.

Pray for peace! Have a blessed day.