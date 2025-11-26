Monthly chart of the US dollar in its long-term upward trading channel

Thought experiment: if the classical way out of the US trade deficit is to devalue the USD so that exports become cheaper for the rest of the world, and imports become more expensive for US consumers, does the presence of almost as many Eurodollars outside the US as there are dollars in the US in any way increase the demand for dollars in the same way that demand for US goods and services would? Does it matter what the USD/currency X exchange rate is if country X is using the dollar to trade a non-U.S.-produced good with country Y? How will the UDS ultimately devalue?

Let’s unpack this step-by-step in a clear, realistic way. The core of your thought experiment is excellent: the U.S. runs persistent current-account deficits financed by the rest of the world’s willingness to accumulate dollar-denominated claims (Treasuries, bank deposits, etc.). The “Eurodollar” system (offshore dollar deposits and wholesale dollar funding markets) is the plumbing that makes this possible at enormous scale. So does that change the classical textbook adjustment mechanism through currency depreciation? Yes — dramatically.

1. Do Eurodollars create a structural “demand for dollars” that partially substitutes for demand for U.S. goods and services?

Yes, absolutely.

There are roughly $14–15 trillion of dollar-denominated bank liabilities outside the United States (the broader “Eurodollar” or offshore dollar banking system), roughly comparable to the entire U.S. M2 money supply inside the U.S. These dollars are not created by the Fed; they are created by commercial banks taking dollar deposits and lending dollars offshore. The key point is that the rest of the world needs a stock of dollar working balances and dollar funding for:

Trade invoicing and settlement (≈50–60 % of world trade is still dollar-invoiced, even when neither party is the U.S.)

Commodity pricing (oil, metals, grains, etc.)

Cross-border lending and bond issuance (most emerging-market and many European corporates borrow in dollars)

Reserve asset management (central banks still hold ≈58–59 % of their reserves in dollars)

Derivatives and hedging (the dollar underpins the global interest-rate and FX swap markets)

This is a permanent demand for dollar liquidity that is largely independent of the current U.S. trade balance. It acts like a “financial services export” that the U.S. provides for free (or rather, in exchange for issuing low-yielding Treasuries and getting goods in return). So yes — the existence of the Eurodollar system creates a structural bid for dollars that reduces the amount of goods-and-services export surplus the U.S. would otherwise need to run to keep the currency stable.

2. Does the USD exchange rate even matter when country X buys a non-U.S. good from country Y and pays in dollars?

It matters much less than the textbook assumes — and that is exactly why the dollar can stay “exorbitantly privileged” for decades despite huge deficits.

Example: South Korea sells semiconductors to Germany and invoices in dollars. Neither trade flow touches the U.S. current account, yet both parties need dollar funding (often obtained in the FX swap or Eurodollar market). The USD/KRW and EUR/USD rates still matter at the margin for hedging and profit calculation, but the baseline demand to hold and transact in dollars is insensitive to those bilateral rates over wide bands. The dollar is the vehicular currency, so as long as everyone trusts the global dollar funding market will remain liquid, the exchange rate can deviate very far from purchasing-power parity (PPP) or from what a pure trade-balance model would predict.

This is Triffin’s insight on steroids: the U.S. does not have to run trade surpluses to supply the world with dollars; the offshore banking system multiplies them endogenously.

3. How (and when) does the dollar ultimately devalue?

The classical mechanism is crippled, so the adjustment, when it finally comes, will be different and probably violent. There are three broad scenarios:

A. Gradual erosion (the “Japanification” path)

The U.S. keeps issuing more Treasuries and dollar liabilities. Foreigners slowly diversify (more euro, RMB, gold, bitcoin, whatever). The real effective exchange rate (REER) drifts down 1–2 % per year for decades through higher U.S. inflation or periodic 5–10 % step devaluations. This is basically what happened from 2002–2022 (the trade-weighted dollar is still only ~10–15 % below its 2001 peak despite cumulative deficits of >$15 trillion). Eurodollars keep the system lubricated, so the adjustment is glacial.

B. Sudden stop / dollar funding crisis (the 2008-style path)

A shock (U.S. debt ceiling, major war, loss of confidence) makes global banks unwilling to roll over dollar funding to each other. The offshore dollar interbank market freezes (LIBOR-OIS or FRA-OIS blows out, cross-currency basis swaps go haywire). Everyone scrambles for dollars at the same time → dollar appreciates sharply first (like 2008, like March 2020), crushing emerging markets and leveraged players, and only afterward, once the Fed is forced into massive swap lines or direct foreign lending, does the dollar eventually weaken as the Fed prints to backstop the entire global dollar system.

C. Genuine loss of reserve status (the “nuclear” path)

At some point the stock of dollar liabilities becomes so large relative to willing holders that central banks and private actors dump dollar reserves en masse. This is the scenario people have been predicting since the 1960s (Valéry Giscard d’Estaing’s “exorbitant privilege” speech). It hasn’t happened yet because there is no liquid alternative at scale. When/if it does, the adjustment would be catastrophic: 30–50 % real devaluation in a few years, 1970s-style inflation, forced U.S. current-account reversal.

Bottom line

The Eurodollar system is the reason the U.S. has been able to run 5–7 % of GDP current-account deficits for decades with a currency that refuses to collapse. It creates a quasi-permanent demand for dollar-denominated financial claims that partially offsets the lack of demand for U.S. goods and services. As a result, the dollar does not have to devalue in the smooth, continuous way that textbook models (or 19th-century Britain under gold) would predict.

When the music finally stops, the devaluation will probably not come from the trade balance gradually equilibrating via a weaker competitive exchange rate. It will come from a crisis of confidence in the global dollar funding system itself — and the Fed will likely end up owning half the world’s dollar liabilities to prevent a 1931-style collapse.

So yes — the existence of the Eurodollar shadow banking system fundamentally changes the adjustment mechanism and makes the “ultimate” dollar devaluation much more back-loaded and binary than most economists admit.

Again I ask: why would there be a collapse in confidence in dollar funding when, for those offshore, it doesn’t depend on the US economy or government?

Because even though Eurodollars are created offshore by commercial banks and do not legally require the Fed to back them, in a real crisis everyone knows that only the Federal Reserve can be the true lender of last resort for the entire global dollar system. When confidence cracks, the offshore creation mechanism goes into reverse very fast, and the only entity that can stop the run is the Fed. That is why a collapse in confidence is possible even though the dollars are “offshore.”

Here’s why, step by step:

Eurodollars are not sovereign money; they are private bank money

A Eurodollar deposit is just a commercial bank’s promise to pay dollars. It is not insured by anyone. In normal times banks confidently create and roll these liabilities because they can always fund themselves in the interbank market or via FX swaps. But when doubt appears, the question becomes: “If this bank (or this entire European or Asian banking system) cannot roll its dollar funding, where do the actual base dollars come from to pay me back?” Only the Fed can create unlimited base dollars on demand

During every major dollar liquidity crisis since 1982 (LDC debt crisis, 2008 GFC, March 2020 COVID panic, and even the 2023 banking stresses), the offshore dollar system froze until the Fed opened swap lines or directly lent dollars to foreign central banks and even to individual foreign banks. The moment the Fed signals unlimited supply, the panic stops; when it is slow or uncertain, the panic accelerates.

→ 2008: cross-currency basis blew out to −300 bps until the Fed opened unlimited swap lines in October 2008.

→ March 2020: same thing — the dollar rallied 10 % in two weeks while offshore funding markets seized; only the announcement of unlimited swap lines on March 15 reversed it. Offshore dollar creation is pro-cyclical and reversible

When confidence is high, banks happily create more Eurodollars (deposit → loan → new deposit, etc.). When confidence drops, the same mechanism works in reverse: banks refuse to roll maturing dollar liabilities → forced asset sales → fire-sale prices → mark-to-market losses → capital hits → even less willingness to lend dollars. The stock of Eurodollars can shrink by trillions in months (it did in 2008–09 and again in 2020). The only way to halt the contraction is for someone to supply base dollars at the bottom of the spiral — and that someone is the Fed. The U.S. government and economy matter because the Fed’s willingness and ability to act is ultimately constrained by domestic politics

Foreigners know that if the Fed has to backstop $10–15 trillion of offshore dollar liabilities, it will eventually mean: Massive expansion of the Fed balance sheet (monetization of U.S. Treasuries and agency debt)

Higher U.S. inflation

Possible political backlash in the U.S. (“Why are we bailing out European banks again?”)

Potential future legal or political restrictions on the Fed’s ability to act as global lender of last resort If markets ever believe the Fed might hesitate or be prevented from acting (debt-ceiling fight, populist Congress, etc.), the run on offshore dollar liabilities starts immediately — because nobody wants to be the last one holding a European or Japanese bank’s uninsured dollar promise. Historical precedent: even fully dollarized countries can have banking crises

Look at Ecuador or Panama — they use the dollar as legal tender, no separate currency, yet they still had banking crises when depositors lost confidence in local banks’ ability to convert claims into Fed dollars. The same logic applies globally, only at much larger scale.

Bottom line

Offshore dollar funding looks independent of the U.S. in calm times, but it is 100 % dependent on the unshakable belief that the Federal Reserve will always supply whatever quantity of base dollars is necessary to prevent a 1931-style global dollar banking collapse.

The moment that belief wavers — because of U.S. political dysfunction, inflation fears, or simple exhaustion after decades of ever-larger deficits — the offshore dollar system can implode even though it is “outside” the United States. That is the real vulnerability, and it is why confidence can collapse even though Eurodollars are created privately and offshore.

What is the most likely path to US dollar devaluation and correction of the trade deficit?

The most probable path — and the one that is already quietly unfolding as of late 2025 — is a multi-decade, grinding, incremental devaluation combined with periodic sharp 8–15 % air-pockets, rather than a single catastrophic 40–50 % collapse or a smooth textbook adjustment. Think of it as the “Japanification + occasional tantrum” scenario, not the “Weimar-in-America” or “1987 Plaza Accord 2.0” scenario.

Here’s why this is the base case and how it is likely to play out over the next 10–30 years.

1. Structural forces that make a sudden total loss of reserve status extremely unlikely

No liquid alternative at scale (euro too small and politically fractured, RMB not convertible and geopolitically toxic to many, gold/crypto nowhere near the needed size and stability).

Inertia of commodity pricing, SWIFT, and existing debt contracts (hundreds of trillions in dollar-denominated claims).

The U.S. still has the deepest capital markets, rule of law, and the world’s most credible military umbrella.

→ Reserve share will erode gradually (probably from ~59 % today to ~40–45 % by 2040–2050), not drop off a cliff.

2. Forces that make a smooth, continuous 1–2 % real depreciation per year politically acceptable and technically feasible

U.S. trend inflation is now structurally higher than in the euro area and Japan (2.5–3.5 % vs. 1–2 %).

The Fed is no longer willing to crush the U.S. economy to defend an overvalued dollar the way Volcker did in 1980–85.

Successive administrations (Trump, Biden, and now the second Trump administration) have explicitly or implicitly favored a weaker dollar for manufacturing and employment reasons.

10-year Treasury yields are 4.5–5.5 % and likely to stay elevated → keeps nominal dollar yields attractive even as the currency cheapens.

Result: the trade-weighted dollar (broad real index) is already down ~13 % from its October 2022 peak and ~20 % from the 1985 Plaza Accord peak. This slow bleed can continue for decades.

3. The correction of the trade deficit will be surprisingly modest and back-loaded

Historical rule of thumb: a 10 % real depreciation improves the goods trade balance by ~0.5–1 % of GDP after 2–3 years (low U.S. trade elasticities).

To close a 3–3.5 % of GDP current-account deficit entirely through relative price effects alone would require something like a 40–60 % real depreciation — politically and financially impossible without chaos.

Therefore the deficit shrinks only to ~1.5–2.5 % of GDP long-term through some combination of:

20–30 % cumulative real depreciation over 15–20 years

Somewhat higher domestic savings (aging boomers dissaving less, possible future fiscal restraint)

Somewhat lower domestic investment (higher real rates, de-globalization, on-shoring)

Growth of service exports (software, entertainment, tourism, financial services) and energy exports

Net exports never swing into surplus; the U.S. just runs a permanently smaller deficit that the rest of the world is still willing to finance.

4. The periodic sharp air-pockets (the 8–15 % moves)

Every 4–8 years we get a dollar scare that forces a quick step-down:

2002–2008: ~30 % real drop

2020–2022: brief scare, then reversal

2025–20??: the next one is already brewing (fiscal dominance fears, debt/GDP → 150 %+)

These scares are triggered by:

U.S. debt-ceiling or deficit brinkmanship

Sudden Fed tightening when inflation surprises

Emerging-market blow-ups that cause global risk-off and flight-to-dollar (which paradoxically strengthens USD first, then forces Fed easing and subsequent weakening)

Each scare knocks the dollar down another notch and ratchets U.S. import prices and CPI higher, which itself contributes to the secular inflation differential that grinds the real exchange rate lower.

Timeline of the most likely path (2025 → 2050)

[EM: As the chart at the top of this post shows, the dollar decline has not yet begun!]

Bottom line – most likely scenario

A long, grinding 1.5–2.5 % annual real depreciation, punctuated by occasional 10–15 % two- to three-year drawdowns during crises, gradually brings the real dollar back toward (and eventually a bit below) its post-Bretton Woods average. The trade deficit shrinks but never disappears. Living standards in the U.S. grow more slowly than productivity because of steadily rising import prices and terms-of-trade deterioration, but there is no hyperinflation or sudden loss of reserve status.

It is the slow, orderly version of “exorbitant privilege” finally being paid back — not with a bang, but with decades of 2–3 % higher inflation than our trading partners and a currency that cheapens just fast enough to keep the game going.

